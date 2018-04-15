The Copperas Cove Independent School District continues to expand its college and career readiness program and Copperas Cove High School senior Cheyenne Easley is the first CCISD student to earn guest service professional certification from the American Hotel and Lodging Educational Institute.
To become certified, Easley was required to score a 70 or higher on a written exam at state level. She prepared through lessons in her cooperative/marketing class as well as entrepreneurship classes.
“Entering my senior year at Copperas Cove High School, I wanted it to be a rewarding but challenging year. My first week of school, my COOP teacher, (Charlotte) Heinze introduced me to DECA, which prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe,” Easley said.
“I decided that I wanted to step up and compete with the program. I researched the many events that were available and decided that the hospitality and tourism team decision event would expand my skills at my current job. While selecting this event, I knew it was going to be a challenge for me. But throughout my life, I’ve been drawn towards challenges. This particular event offers industry-recognized certifications to both high school and college students.”
The American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute professional certification programs are designed to provide students with additional, self-contained enrichment that goes beyond standard textbooks, said Heinze.
“I prepare students for success by offering them the opportunity to earn globally-recognized industry credentials before they graduate,” Heinze said. “Cheyenne earned the Guest service professional certification, which gives her a definite advantage in her career in the tourism industry. Our students are also prepared through their course work to earn certified front desk representative and certified restaurant server.”
Easley credits Heinze and her DECA experience with preparing her for the world of work.
“I have gained the ability to think quickly on my feet, to present confidently to others and to come up with fresh, innovative ways to problem-solve,” Easley said. “I have learned to balance familiarity and personality with professionalism, and I have learned that the ideas and terminology we learn in DECA really are relevant and applicable to the world of marketing and management.”
