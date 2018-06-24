Take a dozen kids ages 4 to 10 or 11, put them in a room full of balloons, bowls of baking soda, vinegar, food coloring, maybe a little flour and water, and what do you get?
You get science class, of course, at Central Texas College’s annual College for Kids program.
Beginning in June and continuing much of the summer, the college’s Continuing Education department offers a variety of classes for kids ranging from 3 years old to high school-age. Classes including performing arts, life skills, arts and crafts, languages, cooking, physical fitness, and science are designed for a mix of fun and hands-on learning activities.
Last week, after building their very own “volcanoes,” using plastic water bottles covered in a thick flour and water paste, a group of young students in Nilka Evans’ science class used baking soda, vinegar, dishwashing liquid, and food coloring to produce an array of carefully controlled eruptions.
On the day before “exploding” their volcanos — after a warmup game of “Heads Up, Seven Up” — Evans’ youngsters participated in a lesson dubbed “Snap, Crackle, Pop,” which examined the effects of static electricity using balloons and small pieces of paper towel; followed by “Fizzing Works,” in which they combined baking soda, vinegar, and food coloring in small bowls to analyze the chemical reaction produced, and the effect of adding different colors.
“I always try to teach them the chemical reactions between different household products, and make it a fun thing,” Evans said, as she inflated 12 balloons to hand out for the static electricity activity. “I give them a little information, but the most learning occurs when they get to have hands-on.
“Each week, I’m teaching them something different. They have fun. It will always help them, because they do the same type of thing in school. Maybe in different ways, but the same concepts.”
As Evans handed out small balloons and explained that the first activity would require vigorously rubbing a balloon on top of the head, then lowering it above torn pieces of paper towel, one little boy at the back of the room said quietly, “I hope I don’t get hurt.”
The objective of the lesson, Evans explained, was to make the paper “dance.”
“Who knows how to dance?” she asked, as a dozen hands shot up into the air. “I want to see the paper dance. We’ll see who can make their paper dance. How many think the paper will dance?”
When she gave the go-ahead, balloons were placed on tops of heads and rubbed back and forth, back and forth. And, sure enough, pieces of paper towel laid out on desk tops clung to the underside when the static-charged latex orbs came near.
Shouts of “Miss Evans! Miss Evans, look!” filled the room.
After a remarkably organized cleanup interval — and a somewhat raucous round of balloon battles waged back and forth across the room — Evans, who teaches Spanish at a Killeen middle school, brought the class quickly back to order for the next activity.
“Eyes on me,” she said, calmly but firmly. “Stop what you’re doing. I need eyes up here. I don’t see everybody’s eyes. I need you to put your balloons somewhere they won’t be a distraction.”
Balloons immediately went underneath desks, and instructions were given for the next activity.
For more information on such things as group beginning guitar classes, public speaking, job interviewing and introduction to resumes/applications, grilling essentials for summer cookouts, forensic science techniques, introduction to computer programming, baby-sitter training, rocket science, jewelry making, robotics and more, go to www.ctcd.edu.ce or call the CTC Continuing Education office at 254-526-1586.
