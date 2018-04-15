Now distinguished in their varied areas of work and service, four local high school graduates returned to the hallways of Killeen High School recently and praised what they saw and what they remembered. The Killeen ISD Education Foundation and Alumni Association honored five Distinguished Alumni and four of them made it to an afternoon tour of Killeen High School on March 29 that included a chance to visit with International Baccalaureate Program students. Tom Byrd, Frank Coachman, Monty Davis and Sandra Skinner took part in the tour and the panel discussion before the reception and award ceremony March 29 at Central Texas College. All four graduated from Killeen High School.
They all praised the IB program, particularly the students who served as tour guides. The alumni visited the auditorium, library and science wing. Along the way, they saw an IB dance class perform and joined in when students sang the school song, a tradition on the last day of the week.
In introducing themselves to students and answering questions, the alumni assured the group of juniors and seniors that they have an advantage over their predecessors with today’s multiple academic options.
“Anything I’ve done, you can do because you are way ahead of where I was,” said Byrd, a physician at a clinic in Brownwood and in the African nation of Burundi.
Both Byrd, who is poised to help start a malnourishment program in Burundi, and Davis, who is chief operating officer of an international oil services firm, told students that Killeen is unique as a small, Central Texas town with international connection.
“Killeen is almost an international city with its access to culture,” Byrd said. He also noted the civic pride that resonates from the town, pointing out that he doesn’t know of anyone from here who isn’t proud of their roots in Killeen.
Frank Coachman, a former Ellison High School band director who directs the Texas Music Educators Association, pointed out another factor that others agreed with, that relationships that start in high school are important.
Coachman’s former band director, David Pennington, drew Coachman back to this area to lead the Nolan Junior High School band, leading him to Killeen High School’s faculty and then to Ellison High School, where he led the band 19 years starting in 1981.
That same relationship was key in convincing Coachman to move to the TMEA, where he used his knowledge and resources honed in music education that started at KHS.
“It all starts with education,” said Davis, after explaining his rise in a global oil services company that began when he sought out a position that took him to Scotland even though his managers wanted him to stay in Texas.
Skinner took a different route, beginning work in her family’s furniture store when she was a seventh-grader, but she too made much of her opportunities locally, building the business from three employees to 75.
Another theme from multiple speakers was seeking satisfaction beyond material success.
Skinner explained that her company saw the need to help residents not likely to ever purchase new furniture and she spearheaded creation of a Furniture for Families to make sure people in need have something “to sleep on, eat on and sit on.”
