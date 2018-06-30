Despite the sweltering heat that is traditional for summer in Texas, most area residents are willing to suffer the high temperatures for another tradition: Shooting off fireworks on the Fourth of July.
“Most of our (fireworks) sales, about 80 percent of our sales, are on the 3rd and the 4th (of July),” Timothy Park said. Timothy and his brother, Scott, help manage a fireworks stand on the northbound side of Texas Highway 195, south of Killeen, past the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. “Last Fourth of July, we had probably 50 people out here at any given time from noon to about 6 p.m. waiting to buy fireworks.”
However, while sales are expected to be strong in the unincorporated county areas of Central Texas, the use and sale of fireworks are still restricted within the city limits of all area cities.
Copperas Cove
Fireworks are prohibited within the city and within 5,000 feet of city limits. Possession could result in a fine not to exceed $200.
“This ordinance will be strictly enforced by the fire department, police department and code compliance for the safety of our citizens,” said Michael D. Fleming, Copperas Cove fire marshal, in a written statement. “We encourage residents outside of the city limits to contact their local county officials for information regarding fireworks and possible restrictions in their county.”
Harker Heights
The possession or use of fireworks is illegal in Harker Heights, and police officers will be patrolling, looking for people in violation of the fireworks law, according to a press release from Harker Heights Police Department.
If a person is found to possess and or discharge any fireworks within the city, a citation may be issued, the fireworks confiscated, and that person could also be held responsible for any injury or damage caused by those fireworks,” Heights police Lt. Stephen Miller said in the release.
Killeen
As in all cities in Texas, fireworks are prohibited within city limits.
LAMPASAS
As in all cities in Texas, fireworks are prohibited within city limits.
Nolanville
As in all cities in Texas, fireworks are prohibited within city limits.
Area Counties
While the three counties in the Fort Hood area — Bell, Coryell and Lampasas Counties — generally allow fireworks to be used in unincorporated areas, each county is currently under a burn ban. Fireworks can be used while under a burn ban, as long as a separate firework ban is not in effect.
Certain fireworks — missiles with fins and skyrockets with sticks — are prohibited in all counties.
Caution is advised when shooting off fireworks, as much of the area is dry due to the recent drought.
“We do not have a fireworks ban in effect for Bell County, so people can use fireworks in the unincorporated parts of Bell County,” said Bell County Judge Jon Burrows. “People just can’t have an open fire outdoors. A covered grill would probably be OK.”
With many Texas counties under a burn ban, the National Fire Protection Association has issued a press release urging residents to avoid using fireworks personally.
“NFPA recommends that revelers refrain from using consumer fireworks and attend public fireworks displays put on by trained professionals,” the release said.
For those who are planning to ignite their own fireworks, the Texas Department of Insurance has the following tips:
- Always read and follow label directions.
- Always have an adult present.
- Only ignite fireworks outdoors in cleared areas away
- from houses, buildings, dry leaves, and flammable
- materials.
- Keep water handy for fires and emergencies.
- Never experiment or attempt to make homemade
- fireworks.
- Light only one firework at a time.
- Never re-ignite malfunctioning fireworks; soak them
- in water and throw away.
- Never give fireworks to small children.
- Store fireworks in a cool, dry place.
- Never throw fireworks at another person.
- Never carry fireworks in your pocket.
- Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers.
- Wear eye protection when shooting fireworks.
- After shooting them, soak fireworks in water before
- putting them in the trash.
