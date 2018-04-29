FORT HOOD — In a powerful exchange between heroes familiar with sacrifice, recovering combat veterans and emergency first responders cycled past Meadows Elementary School as the children of soldiers cheered, waved and thanked the riders.
Teachers and students at the Killeen Independent School District school perched on the eastern edge of Fort Hood renewed an annual tradition April 19, lining up outside their school as the parade of cyclists rode past.
About 150 cyclists, some pedaling modified bicycles, took about 4 minutes to pass the school, more than enough time to fire up admiring children and teachers.
“It was great seeing the kids’ reaction,” said kindergarten teacher Karina Cortez, who is new to Meadows this year, but deeply aware of the military life as the daughter of a retired Marine. “They really get hyped up. It’s touching to see the enthusiasm of everyone.”
This is the 10th year for Project Hero to make a 500-mile trek through Texas from San Antonio to Fort Worth with a detour through Fort Hood, according to online information.
“As a military child, it feels great to teach the children of soldiers,” said Cortez. “The military lifestyle never leaves you. It was really cool to see.”
She and other teachers said the annual cycling tour provides a learning opportunity about persevering through difficult times and the sacrifices that soldiers make daily.
Fifth-grader Sarah Hay certainly gets it. She cheered on the riders for the second time.
“It’s really cool and inspiring,” she said. “It’s cool to see all the soldiers who got hurt, but are still riding. This is a military school, so many of us have military parents.”
Physical education teacher Brigette Sparks also gets it.
The 30-year teacher completed 31 full marathons in a 10-year span, pushing through even heart surgery.
She and teacher colleague Travis Reaves make a point of getting decked out in red, white and blue to pump up the cheering students on “ride to recovery day.”
“I like the patriotism,” she said. “I like the excitement of the kids when they chant ‘U-S-A’ That’s the enthusiasm we want to pass down to them.”
“The bikers warm my heart,” Sparks said. “I’m a biker and I know it’s hard. Cycling brings happiness and health. They uplift all of us and we like to show our support.”
Reflecting on the inspiring spectacle, Hay said “it shows us what they do and how we can be proud of them. Probably one word I would use is ‘thankful.’ They are the ones protecting us.”
