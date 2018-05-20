One teacher declared while leaping in the air that she’s headed to summer camp. Another, in jest, claimed she’s headed to Disney World.
In its customary fashion, the Killeen Independent School District Education Foundation grant patrol brought the party to area classrooms May 11 and a lot of grant money for hard-working teachers wanting to improve their skills during the summer.
Foundation board members joined district administrators and campus leaders at 12 campuses across the Killeen school district and surprised educators with grants totaling $54,766 in professional development for teachers.
Grants will fund educators’ participation in workshops and conferences ranging a wide gamut of topics addressing math, technology, dyslexia, physical education, science, foreign language and more. Many of the donation-funded grants include teachers on multiple campuses.
That diversity of ideas ranging in grade levels and disciplines is what most impressed Foundation Director Joyce Hodson during this latest grant cycle, she said.
Grant patrol volunteers made stops at 12 schools delivering oversize checks and balloons representing professional development grants going to 49 teachers, counselors and other educators at 20 different schools.
From the standpoint of the teachers, even with state testing next week and the fatigue that comes with 14 class days left in a school year, the thought of learning more was exciting for the creative, committed educators.
Liberty Hill Middle School orchestra teacher Catherine Lewis leaped up and down and said she’s headed to summer camp, actually The String Pedagogy Institute. The trombone player said she wants to improve her skills on the stringed instruments her students play.
Brookhaven Elementary School Campus Instructional Specialist Bethany Sutton rejoiced over a $3,760 grant sending she and a colleague to a conference addressing rigor inspired by Disney Teacher of the Year Ron Clark.
At Nolanville Elementary School, counselor Lynn Verrego was tricked into walking into a classroom, where guests doused her with celebration string and awarded her a grant to bring a behavior specialist to address self-regulatory discipline.
“This will help with behavior and allow students to be more academically involved,” she said. “Self-regulation helps with learning.”
Timber Ridge Elementary School Principal Tanya Dockery celebrated with her prekindergarten teachers headed to a “Tots And Technology” conference.
“We want kids to have digital technology skills and we know that starts at an early age,” she said. “These teachers will learn to use the great technology we already have available. To have the Education Foundation support us is awesome.”
Professional development grants included:
- Shoemaker HS 17th annual Texas Dyslexia Conference, $919.
- Live Oak Ridge MS CAMT Conference for the Advancement of Math Teachers, $5,555.
- Nolanville ES Transformed, Brain-Based and Practical, $6,584
- Timber Ridge ES Elementary Technology Conference, $3,010.
- Pershing Park ES Gifted 18 Conference, $1,575
- Hobby ES Guided Math Framework $5,000 and Orff Schulwerk Level 1 Course, $1,320.
- Ellison and Harker Heights HS International Association for Truancy and Dropout Prevention, $2,330
- Harker Heights and Killeen HS National Association of Biology Teachers Conference, $6,643
- Brookhaven ES RCA Experience-Slide Certified to Slide Our Rigor, $3,760.
- Liberty Hill MS The String Pedagogy Institute, $400.
- Hobby and Fowler ES Texas Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance, $2,369.
- Hobby, Harker Heights and West Ward ES Embrace Adventure, $1,718.
- Bellaire, East Ward and Manor MS TAHPERD Annual Conference, $2,613.
- Early College HS Texas Foreign Language Association Conference, $2,430.
- Cavazos ES Who’s Doing the Work, $8,535.
