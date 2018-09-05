Life takes a toll on the body.
Regardless of activity level, the body starts to break down between 30 and 40 years old. Modern medicine makes it possible to treat and live with health problems, but life after surgery can be difficult. But some experts say there is a way to help the body age gracefully — the exercise practice of tai chi.
Tai chi is an ancient Chinese practice that combines slow deliberate movements, meditation and breathing exercises.
“Tai chi is a walking meditation. We strengthen the body. We improve our balance and coordination,” said Brigitte Gregory, a Killeen tai chi instructor.
All activity levels can benefit from tai chi. It is a low impact full body workout that targets core, arms, legs, glutes and back. However, tai chi cannot significantly burn calories on its own — it is not an aerobic workout.
Although the body is in constant motion, tai chi does not increase breathing rate or heart rate. It improves circulation, balance and alignment.
“I’m less concerned about falling, because I have more strength and coordination,” said Ouisa Talbot, a tai chi student at Killeen’s Metroplex Hospital in Killeen, which provides free weekly tai chi classes on Wednesdays
“It’s great for surgeries,” said Opal Peters, who is also in the tai chi class. “Four years ago, I qualified for in-home care, because of my shoulders and knees. May of last year, I had my second shoulder surgery. A month later I started coming to Brigitte’s class. It really helped out. I have more energy.”
Beginners in tai chi should seek instruction first. There are over 100 movements and positions. Books and videos cannot correct form the same way an instructor can.
Tai chi can be challenging, because each movement is mirrored on both sides. The dominate side and non-dominate sides can clash. Live instructors stop students from developing counterproductive habits. Coordination and repetition are key for reaching “meditation in motion” — key components of tai chi.
Gregory teaches the tai chi class at Metroplex Medical Plaza, Suite 122 in Killeen every Wednesday. The conference room is located at 2301 S. Clear Creek Road, which is the two-story building next to the emergency room.
“First we are in the mode of learning. With the repetition of the movement, we create a muscle memory. When we know the movements, the body takes over. We are in the flow of movements, so the mind can relax,” Gregory said.
Class starts at 10 a.m. and lasts one hour. All ages are welcome.
Gregory’s 17 years of experience allows her to adjust to individual ailments and knowledge. Due to various skill levels, Gregory does not come to class with a set routine. However, all criteria are met at the end of the class, which she said creates a unique experience.
Gregory specializes teaching tai chi to senior citizens. She wants to help them maintain a healthy attitude and overall wellness. Her class helps students maintain mental health as well.
“Tai chi is good for memory. You will learn the names to the movements,” Gregory said.
Gregory does not single out students, but she asks them to recite and demonstrate previous movements.
On a recent Wednesday, participants demonstrated “Punching with a covered fist” and “Stroking the birds tail.”
When a new movement is introduced, Gregory goes over the arms movements seated and the leg movements standing up. This gives students an extra break. She reminds everyone to go at their own pace. Participants are not judged for resting and hydrating during movements.
All sessions end with participants attempting to leave their stressors behind. During cool down, everyone pats their arms and legs.
“Tighten things you don’t need in your life and throw it out,” Gregory said.
Several in the class come back week after week.
“Brigitte is wonderful. She is patient with all of us,” said Wanda Carol, a student in the class. “It’s challenging enough that it keeps us coming back.”
Wanda and Troy Carol have gone to the class for a year and a half. They’ve made friends there as well.
“Brigitte’s class is good for socialization,” said Sally Dutczek, another tai chi student.
This year is Dutczek’s third year with Gregory.
Gregory provides several free classes for seniors in Central Texas. Eligible participants can ask where to find her throughout the week after Wednesday’s class.
