Water issues affect everyone, rich or poor, rural or urban, and everything in between.
Folks interested in learning more about water issues and policy may attend the 18th Annual Bell County Water Symposium on Thursday at Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
It is an all-day affair, with 13 speeches, each about a half-hour long, scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Much discussion will center on management of groundwater in southwestern Bell County, said Dirk Aaron, Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District general manager.
“It’s not just a rural issue; it’s a city and suburban issue at well,” he said on Monday.
Aaron said the event draws between 175-200 people every year and they expect about the same later this week. Clearwater has tried to get the word out about the event with a flurry of social media posts and targeted mail-outs to well owners in southwestern Bell County.
“There are some real challenges there,” Aaron said. “Groundwater management in southwestern Bell County show the complexity of the issue for the state as a whole and it shows how state and county leadership needs to come together for long term sustainability.”
He said one speech will outline scientific data to attempt to persuade the Texas Water Development Board to work with Williamson County elected representatives to conduct an “independent, third-party study” into groundwater use in Williamson County, where there is no oversight from a groundwater conservation district like Bell County’s Clearwater.
“We’re obligated to be frank about what the problems are and what can be done to sustain the future,” Aaron said.
Speakers include state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, and Brad Buckley, R-Salado, who was recently elected to represent state House District 54, which includes much of Killeen.
Water experts from a variety of agencies will speak, including Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Brazos River Authority, Texas Water Development Board, and professors from Baylor University and St. Edward’s University, among others.
Dr. Charles Porter will give the keynote speech at 11:15 a.m. The author and assistant professor at St. Edward’s University will talk about water rights in Texas, Aaron said.
Last year, Warrior Hall was filled with government officials, conservation district employees, representatives from local congressmen and those interested in water conservation.
Much policy was discussed, as it will this year, often centering on drought.
Texas Alliance of Groundwater Districts Executive Director Sarah Schlessinger said at last year’s symposium when Texas is not in a drought, it is hard to get people interested in water conservation.
Schlessinger outlined milestones in water policy dating back to the early 1900s.
She said the 1917 legislation was important because it created a policy for water management, laws to regulate natural resources, offered taxation to finance projects and paved the way for groundwater districts.
Legislation in 1949 created groundwater districts offering landowner rights and helped set water regulations.
The public is welcome to attend, including people who did not RSVP by the deadline. The session will be in the multipurpose room at Warrior Hall on the campus at 1001 Leadership Place in Killeen.
