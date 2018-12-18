Christmas is known as the happiest time of year. But for many, the holiday season triggers sadness and depression.
“While you won’t find the term ‘holiday depression’ in the list of formal diagnoses put forth by the American Psychiatric Association, you may find the term used informally to convey a person’s subjective feeling of anxiety, irritability and melancholy related to festivities in the month of December,” said Dr. Joseph Bishara, with the Metroplex Clinic Physicians group.
He said the reasons for the “holiday blues,” which can come with feelings of loneliness, isolation or loss, are plentiful during the most wonderful time of year.
“(The holidays) may be a reminder of happier times with family who have died or (are) no longer accessible,” he said. “It may be a stressful time when you feel obligated to be in close proximity to family or friends in a way that makes you uncomfortable.”
Many simply feel lonely.
According to statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau, 45.2 percent of the American adult population is single. Balancing the holidays for divorced families can be an even bigger emotional and logistical struggle.
Financial limitations and the inability to participate in gift-giving to the desired extent are additional reasons that can put someone under unusual emotional stress.
“It’s the most inadequate time of the year for many because we are all bombarded with advertising, suggesting that we should have the ability to purchase expensive items such as diamond jewelry and even vehicles for our loved ones,” Bishara said. “The error in our thinking follows: inadequate money somehow equals an inadequate person.”
The darker days of the month of December and the lack of sunshine can also provoke a melancholy feeling, which is also known as seasonal affective disorder.
According to Bishara, “anyone is susceptible to the ‘Blue Christmas’ old Elvis sang about,” but there are also ways to get out of it.
“The first step is to recognize you are not alone,” he said. “You are not the only one experiencing these feelings.”
Participating in some festivities of the season can help to connect with others. Staying active with regular exercise and watching out for a healthy diet can boost the mood as well.
“Maybe your sadness is appropriate and normal, especially if this is the first holiday without your beloved friend or relative,” Bishara said. “Mourning and remembering can be healthy.”
While being sad to a certain extent is a normal experience, it is important to seek professional help if symptoms like overall sadness, a feeling of emptiness and anxiety or sleep problems and isolation persist.
“A psychiatrist or primary care physician can help you determine if you need medication or perhaps if you have a medical issue that is contributing to the problem,” Bishara said.
Those who need confidential help right away can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline that is available 24/7 and offers free support at 1-800-273-8255.
