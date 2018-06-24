Central Texas College held a ceremony recently for students who recently completed the 13-month, 31-credit hour emergency medical technician certificate program.
These students will now take the state licensing exam to become a certified EMT by the Texas Department of Health and/or the National Registry of EMTs.
Guest speaker for the ceremony was Dr. Christopher Colvin, emergency department medical director and vice chief of staff at Seton Medical Center and EMS medical director of the Killeen Fire Department.
Students recognized during the ceremony were Austin Nash, who earned class valedictorian honors, and salutatorian Robert Bible.
Class representatives were Eddi Regalado and Vincent Rowell.
Several awards, as voted on by the EMT graduates, were also presented.
Brandi Brice-Wolfe, with the Copperas Cove Fire Department, was chosen Skills Instructor of the Year. John MacDonald of the Killeen Fire Department was named the Clinical Instructor of the Year and Preceptor of the Year.
Tutoring Instructor of the Year was Cody Scaff of the Killeen Fire Department and Phillip Bannister, also of the Killeen Fire Department, was voted Classroom Instructor of the Year.
CTC EMT summer 2018 graduates are Sergio Aguilar, Andrew Allison, Nancy Alvarado, Jennifer Arredondo, Robert Bible, Jeffrey Burks, Madison Critchfield, Richard Garcia, Samuel Gonzalez, Xavier Gonzalez, Clayton Holder, Jamison Humphres, Aaron Ingram, Michael Mazock, Jason Moore, Austin Nash, Jose Negrete, Ryan Powell, Kenneth Reams, Aubrey Reeves, Eddi Regalado, Vincent Rowell, Douglas Srock, Travis Watson, John Wilkins and Robert Woods.
Accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs upon the recommendation of the Committee on Accreditation of Educational Programs for the Emergency Medical Services Professions, CTC offers one of only 35 nationally-accredited EMT programs in Texas. Students can enter the one-year certificate program or a two-year credit program (69 credit hours), which leads to an associate degree in applied science. In addition to coursework, students in the certificate program must also participate in various clinicals and practicums.
CTC offers EMT-Paramedic program courses as both day and evening classes. For more information on these and refresher courses, contact the CTC Nursing and Allied Health Department at 254-526-1265 or 254-526-1479.
