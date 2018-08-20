The Central Texas College Nursing and Allied Health department held a pinning ceremony Aug. 9 to recognize 27 students who completed the licensed vocational nursing program. The students received their nursing pins from nursing faculty members indicating completion of the 53 credit hours required for the LVN program.
During the ceremony, several students were recognized as honor graduates. Completing the program with highest honors for maintaining a GPA of 3.8 or higher in their nursing classes were Misty Brotzman, George Muigai and Jacqueline Sarkisian.
Graduating with honors for maintaining a GPA between 3.5 and 3.79 in their nursing classes were Brandy Barker, Jessica Bell, Dionna Furr, Jennifer Gitzen, Kelsey Larson, Maria Loeza, Kenya Solloso and Brandon Williamson.
Students completing the CTC LVN program were Ursula Anderson, Brandi Barker, Jessica Bell, Misty Brotzman, Nasharay Chism, Moriah Cross, Jennifer Farr, Dionna Furr, Jennifer Gitzen, Tabitha Hale, Uriah Kilwein, Kelsey Larson, Maria Loeza, Elizabeth Love, Brittnie McClear, Ermelinda McGregor, Marel McNamara, George Muigai, Pamela Rutto, Jacqueline Sarkisian, Amber Sims, Linda Scott, Lillian Smith, Kenya Solloso, Kristin Thomas, Torrie Thomas and Brandon Williamson.
