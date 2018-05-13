Central Texas College celebrated National Nurses Week last week with the reaccreditation of the school’s nursing and allied health department.
CTC was informed by the board of commissioners of the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing that its associate degree in nursing program met qualifications. The board granted continuing accreditation with no citations.
The CTC ADN program provides 60 credit hours in five semesters culminating with an Associate of Applied Science degree. It is a pre-licensure nursing program that enables the graduate to take the Texas Board of Nursing National Council licensure examination-registered nurse and prepares graduates for professional practice in a variety of health care settings.
The ADN program provides classroom instruction and coordinated, supervised clinical experiences in the nursing care of clients in local affiliated hospitals and health care agencies.
CTC also received a pass rate of 100 percent for its ADN students taking the Nursing National Council licensure examination-registered nurse. All 31 students who completed the program in December successfully passed the state licensing exam.
This marks the second consecutive class of ADN students to achieve a 100 percent pass rate. All 19 students who completed the program in spring 2017 also passed the licensing exam. The previous pass rates of 89.13 percent in 2017 and 92.77 percent in 2016 were both above the national average of 86 percent and 84 percent respectively.
“The board of commissioners was very impressed with our environment at CTC,” said Priscilla Clark, department chairwoman of CTC Nursing and Allied Health. “In their report, they noted we were at a university level with our facilities and dedicated faculty. I believe our reaccreditation is due in large part to our faculty. Each full-time and adjunct member of our staff maintains currency in the field of expertise by national certification, continued education activities and current clinical practice. This is truly a dedicated and diligent staff and our students reap the benefits of their hard work.”
Based on a site visit in November from the Texas Board of Nursing, CTC is currently awaiting approval on its licensed vocational nursing program. The approval is renewed every six years.
The LVN program is a 12-month certificate program that offers 44 credit hours and enables students to sit for the licensing exam for practical nurses. And like the ADN program, it provides classroom instruction and supervised clinicals.
CTC’s LVN program achieved a pass rate of 100 percent on the licensing exam for practical nurses for all 41 students who completed the LVN program in 2017. The 2016 pass rate was 93.75 percent, which was well above the national average of 83.70 percent.
Clark noted opportunity for reaccreditation occurs every eight years for the ADN program.
“Our next evaluation for reaccreditation will be in 2025,” she said. “We are also looking to have our LVN program accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing along with current approval received from TBON. There are only three accredited LVN programs in the state of Texas. Having an accredited LVN program will not only heighten the credibility of our program, but will also open more doors for facilities in clinical training for our students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.