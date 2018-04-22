The Metroplex Health System and the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance held an information session and flag-raising ceremony last week to honor organ, tissue and eye donors at Metroplex Hospital.
“One complete donor … can save or effect the lives of 75 or more people,” said Sherman Lemuel Bradshaw from the United Tissue Resources, representing Donate Life Texas at Metroplex.
Donate Life Texas unites more than 20 different donation organizations in Texas under one name and has grown from 1.4 million donors in 2009 to over 10 million this year.
“This organization is now the second largest of its kind … and the fastest growing registry of the nation behind only California,” Bradshaw said.
The exponential growth can be explained by the cooperation with the Texas Department of Public Safety. Since 2009, every new driver is asked to be a donor when handed their driver’s license.
However, with 140,000 waiting recipients nationwide and 10,000 in Texas, the need for organ donations is as urgent as ever.
“We aren’t getting any healthier as a country,” Bradshaw said.
“So please consider it because you never know if this could be you. Donation is an everyone-issue,” he added.
Nurse Mary Ellen Knox, a donor for 25 years, understands the importance of organ donations. “One person can help so many others,” she said. “And I love (that a) part of us lives on.”
Organ and tissue transplants offer patients a new chance at healthy, productive and normal lives outside the hospital within their family and community.
Lisa Presswood, an administrative assistant at Metroplex, registered as a donor as she got her driver’s license 12 years ago. “It’s just the right thing to do.”
Bradshaw presses the fact that “anyone can register” regardless of age, race or medical history.
Interested donors can register on DonateLifeTexas.org, put a notation on their driver’s license or simply tell their family about their wishes.
Throughout May, Metroplex will fly a “Donate Life” flag in front of the hospital in honor of the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance Donor Awareness Month.
