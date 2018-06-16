Back-to-back farewell receptions will be held in honor of President and CEO of Metroplex Adventist Hospital Carlyle Walton on Monday.
Walton is also a Killeen school board member, and will be moving out of the area soon.
The first of the two receptions will be held from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and is for employees of the hospital. Light refreshments will be served as physicians, staff and volunteers are all invited to share well-wishes for the future endeavors of Walton and his wife, Astrid. It will be held in Conference Rooms 3 and 4 in the hospital.
The second reception, an ice cream social, is to be held from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. It is open to the community, and will also give those attending the opportunity to share with the Waltons their good wishes and fond farewells as they prepare to embark on their new endeavor. This later event will be held at Metroplex’s Surgery Center Atrium.
Walton will be leaving Killeen to accept a new job as president of the Adventist Health Policy Association in Washington, D.C. He begins his new job on July 2.
