Some dread it, some enjoy it, but everyone knows it’s essential for their health: the doctor’s visit. But besides seeing providers for urgent care issues, routine exams are an important part of being and staying healthy.
Audrey Eden, family nurse practitioner at the Metroplex Harker Heights Family Medicine Clinic, explained the various steps of the periodic exam that help the provider evaluate the patient’s health.
“We start with vital signs and the physical exam. We talk about health history and try to catch up on things that might have changed, … even emotional things that have changed in life,” Eden said.
The doctor checks vital signs including blood pressure, heart rate, respiratory rate and body temperature, before checking the patient’s heart, lung, head and abdominal. Neurological and dermatological exams can also be included in the routine exam.
Depending on age and gender of the patient, different lab work, screenings and tests are made. While the primary care provider can conduct many of them directly at an office, a referral is needed for some of the procedures.
How often a routine check-up is necessary depends on a variety of factors. “The younger the patient, the more frequently they have an exam,” said Eden.
“After (the age of 3) it is mainly once a year but it really depends on what kind of medical history you have.”
Patients with ongoing medical concerns such as diabetes or high blood pressure see their doctor more frequently to monitor possible changes in their condition. Eden pointed out the importance of annual doctor visits, even if no health concerns have been diagnosed in the past.
“It allows us to monitor and watch for diseases that might become … dangerous for your health,” she said.
A doctor’s exam is especially important for diseases that don’t show any obvious symptoms such as high blood pressure.
“It allows us to check for medical conditions rather early and hopefully detect or completely prevent them, educate our patients and answer questions,” said Eden.
Besides preventive purposes, annual physicals give doctors a way to promote healthy behavior and improve doctors’ relationships with their patients. Since most providers call for specific tests and labs after initially seeing the patient, the patient only has to remember to schedule the routine checkup and show up. However, some might order various screenings beforehand.
“Each provider has their own routine,” Eden said. “Some providers like to have lab work done first … especially if you established a relationship with your physician.”
To prevent misunderstandings and unnecessary wait times, it is helpful to check with the doctor’s office before the scheduled exam.
“I personally call and tell my patients what their lab results are but not everyone has the time and the ability to do that,” Eden said.
Although test results are usually accessible for the patient, Eden doesn’t suggest looking them up online before speaking to their primary care provider to prevent misinterpretation.
However, she offered a few tips on how to make the annual physical go as smoothly as possible.
“I definitely like it if my patients bring in their medications and a list of their questions,” she said. “It is also helpful to bring someone with you, like a family member or a close friend. I am giving out a lot of information so it’s good to have that.”
Patients with ongoing medical conditions should monitor recordings like weight, blood pressure, blood sugar and heart rate according to their medical condition.
“Sometimes, I recommend my patients to do this so we can make better assessments according to these readings when they come in instead of going off the one-time reading at the office,” Eden said.
While an annual physical exam is covered by most insurance without co-pay, it is important to only speak about existing health concerns.
“If you bring up a new claim during your annual physical … then the insurance will bill it as an acute care visit which isn’t covered,” Eden said. “You have to be careful with that.”
