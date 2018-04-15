Nurse Alyssa Powell brings a wave of hope to patients on board Mercy Ships.
The former Killeen resident and Ellison High School graduate is among 400 volunteers from 40 countries serving on the Africa Mercy, a medical ship in Douala, Cameroon.
The 500-foot ship provides free medical care to people in some of the world’s poorest countries. It features eight decks and is equipped with four wards. Patients’ conditions range from tumors and malformed limbs to eye diseases.
The experience is life-changing, said Powell, 27. “I’ve grown so much as a person since being here, and have been a part of surgeries I never would have seen in the U.S.”
The Powell family moved to the Killeen area in 1991 when her father was stationed at Fort Hood.
Originally, she wanted to be a teacher like her mother, but that changed during her junior year in high school. A counselor suggested the bioscience program, but Powell didn’t think science was a good fit.
“After praying about it, I realized I was always in a caregiver’s role, so I entered the program,” she said.
It included shadowing a nurse in the neo-natal intensive care unit at Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.
When she graduated in 2009, Powell studied for a year at Texas A&M University in College Station followed by nursing school at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. In 2012, she worked at the Ben Taub General Hospital in Houston and in the pediatrics intensive care unit at Texas Children’s Hospital.
“I decided working with children in ICU was the kind of nursing I wanted to do,” she said.
Powell worked as a traveling nurse around the country, and as a pediatrics ICU nurse in a hospital. She made Seattle her home in 2016. Interested in doing something different in her career, she recalled a church youth officer once mentioned working on Mercy Ships. But at that time, the one-year commitment wasn’t right for her. Then in 2017, she found a two-month position. She applied, and despite heavy competition, was approved for her field service from February 2018 to April 2018.
Mercy Ships, a global charity, has operated a fleet of hospital ships since 1978 giving medical services to 2.64 million people in 73 countries totaling $1.43 billion in services.
The ships have provided more than 89,000 operations, like cleft lip and palate repair, cataract removal, orthopedic procedures, facial reconstruction, and treated over 163,000 dental patients.
Additionally, the ships completed 1,100 infrastructure projects focusing on water and sanitation, agriculture and construction. Education is another of the ships’ component training thousands of local medical professionals in reconstructive surgery, anesthesiology, midwifery, orthopedic and teaching locals about basic health care.
Adjusting to life onboard the 16-ton ship was a challenge for Powell.
“It‘s nothing like what I expected but in a good way,” she said. “I share quarters with five other women from all over the world, but everyone is so nice.”
The language barrier is another hurdle to overcome. “I don’t speak French and most patients do, so the workers from Cameroon act as interpreters.”
The volunteers from housekeepers, maintenance workers and to nurses and surgeons live and work on the ship.
Powell works in D-Ward primarily for patients needing maxillofacial Surgery, like cleft lip and palet repair.
Her duties vary from pre-operative, giving pain medication, post-operative of pain control and starting nutrition to caring for patients that require a longer recovery time.
Some patients suffer for decades with tumors on their face and neck, like Powell’s first patient, Bernard, 19, who had had a tumor on his face since he was 2 years old.
“Bernard was nervous but excited about the surgery, because he knew it would improve his life and it certainly did,” she added. “When patient sees a tumor is gone, their expression of joy is incredible and they are so appreciative that we helped them.”
Those moments of gratitude are the only pay the volunteers receive, except for room and meals on the ship. They must also pay their own travel costs plus crew fees. Thankfully, Powell’s family and friends raised donations for her expenses.
“Everyone gave up something to volunteer for the ship, and every volunteer is selfless with a big heart,” Powell said.
About 1,600 individuals from around the world, with a willingness to work any job, apply to Mercy Ships. Field service assignments can last from a few months up to a year and longer.
“I’ve met cooks that said it was not their real job, but they wanted so much to be a part of Mercy Ships because it’s such a great organization,” she said.
When her service ends soon, Powell will return to Seattle and resume her nursing work, but she plans to apply for another position next year.
“The experience has really changed me, and I’m so blessed to have been a part of this incredible journey,” she said.
