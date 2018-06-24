As he leaves Killeen for a new position in Washington, D.C., Carlyle Walton reflected on his time as president and CEO of Metroplex Adventist Hospital. “The amazing team we have built, and their commitment to providing the highest quality care for the community … I think I see that as a highlight.” He included the continuation of the growth of hospital staff with “our partner” Baylor Scott & White. “We are blessed with an amazing team, and that’s what makes leaving difficult.”
He then listed some of what he termed as the “bricks and mortar,” highlights: the opening of the Hemingway Building, the Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Center, and the Heart and Vascular Center, which, Walton said, “is nationally accredited and continues to garner national awards.”
He also mentioned the opening of Rollins Brook Community Hospital in Lampasas, and the free clinics in Killeen and Copperas Cove.
“These are just some of the highlights that immediately come to mind,” he said.
Walton said he has seen Metroplex Adventist Hospital grow from a “one-story hospital on a prairie” to the hospital that stands before us today, in a “now-vibrant, thriving, growing community.”
He has continued to see the hospital grow with many of the aforementioned services, but adds to that list the Wellness department and wellness van, and especially the Behavioral/Mental Health Services.
“We’re one of a few within this radius offering this particular service as comprehensively as we do,” he said. “Having healthy minds … is a part of contributing to our community having healthy bodies.”
All of this, he said, is “a true team effort and collaboration.” He continued, “Those six words, our motto: ‘Extend the healing work of Christ;’ that’s my purpose, that’s my North Star.” He added, “I wish I could see Metroplex continue to grow.”
Walton and his wife were here before.
He served as Metroplex’s chief financial officer, vice president of operations and vice president/administrator from 1989 to 1998. Both of their sons were born at Metroplex.
He took another job in Tennessee for a while, but made his way back to Killeen, and Metroplex, in 2009, this time to serve as president and CEO.
Walton has grown in many ways during his time here with the Adventist hospital. “Most importantly, I’ve grown in my spiritual walk with Jesus.”
He also said he has found growth through meeting the challenges he has faced, especially in the turbulence lately in the health care community. He has been passionate about ensuring his employees are paid a living wage, not just minimum wage, because he feels a responsibility to all of his employees. He tries to give all people the benefit of the doubt. He said he always strives to do better.
Walton was also heavily involved in the community. “One of the most rewarding things that I have been privileged to do in the past year is being a member of the KISD board of trustees. ... It was a privilege to pass out honors and awards; it reminds me why we do this, so young people can grow and succeed.”
He was passionate about advocating for the Killeen Independent School District, from administrators to parents.
“We are making a difference for ages to come,” he said.
Metroplex and Baylor Scott & White just renewed their partnership for five years, which Walton said he believes will only strengthen their course for the future, and enhance the care they can provide the community.
As for what else lies ahead for Metroplex, Walton said, of course, the hospital will be searching for the best fit for the next CEO, but he foresees growth of the medical staff, an expansion of services offered, and he hopes more collaboration with other health care providers in the community.
Walton will officially step into his new role as president of the Adventist Health Policy Association, in the newly established D.C., office on July 2. AHPA is a public policy and advocacy organization that represents the Adventist health systems in North America — over 90 hospitals and more than 350 related facilities. Walton said he will be talking to legislators about public policy issues, collaborating with other advocacy groups, and traveling around the United States to learn how best to advocate for them.
Walton said he is going into this new endeavor with a combination of the excitement of embracing a new opportunity, and a belief that this is a divine appointment.
“This is a part of God’s master plan. I am at peace moving forward. I will surrender to God and do my best.”
He said he will miss the people the most. “We have built lifelong friendships and relationships, and whenever they come to Washington D.C. they will always have a friend there,” he added.
“We can never give back to the extent that we have been blessed.”
