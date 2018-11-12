Justin Wren, a mixed martial arts fighter, visited the Killeen area Sunday.
He delivered a sermon at Memorial Baptist Church in Killeen Sunday morning, and in the afternoon at Legacy Martial Arts in Harker Heights spoke to local youth about how to confront bullies.
He also held a wrestling seminar for adults at Legacy Martial Arts.
Wren holds a 13-2 record in the Bellator circuit, a pro fighting arena similar to the popular UFC. Wren has also appeared on the “Ultimate Fighter” television show.
Wren was in Killeen to share his message as the founder of Fight for the Forgotten, a charity organization determined to empower the bullied, and create heroes in life.
As a humanitarian, Wren is also on a mission to beat the slavery of the Pygmy people in the Congo, and to provide clean water that can save thousands of lives.
