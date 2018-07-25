Summer is peak season for mosquito bites and possible mosquito-borne diseases. After the Austin Public Health department confirmed two human cases of West Nile Virus on Tuesday, experts advised the public to take preventive measures seriously.
“We don’t have any reported human cases in Bell or Coryell County yet,” said Chris Van Deusen, director of media relations at Texas Department of State Health Services.
However, caution is still advised for the Killeen-Fort Hood area.
“The very most important thing is preventing mosquito breeding,” said Dr. Amanda Robinson-Chadwell, director of the Bell County Public Health district.
Mosquitoes require only a tablespoon of water to grow and be able to reproduce.
“If you have any standing water that you can’t get rid of, you can get mosquito dunks from Lowes or Home Depot and put those in the water,” said Robinson-Chadwell. “They work for up to 30 days.”
Mosquito dunks kill the mosquito larvae but are safe to humans and animals. Additionally, it is important to check the condition of window screens to prevent mosquitoes coming inside one’s home.
“Personal protective measures should also include proper clothing, trying to avoid mosquito bites by using mosquito repellent … and to stay inside during mosquito peak hours at dusk and dawn, when they are out looking for food,” she said.
Approved mosquito repellents contain DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus to ensure best protection. A combination of sun screen and bug spray is not recommended.
West Nile Virus includes typical flu symptoms like fever, muscle and joint ache.
“If you have a very high fever or feel extremely under the weather, please go and see a physician,” Robinson-Chadwell said.
Although personal protection can help prevent mosquito bites, some residents feel safest inside.
“I always put on bug spray but sometimes I just decide to stay inside with the kids, especially after it rained,” said Rachel Schappell from Temple.
Even though Central Texas experienced an extreme heat wave and drought over the last couple weeks, mosquito populations are usually not impacted by these weather conditions.
“Mosquitoes are very resilient and even without rain they will still cause problems,” Robinson-Chadwell said. “We are going to continue tracking and testing mosquitoes to see if there is any particular mosquito population in our area that is carrying that West Nile Virus and keep people informed.”
