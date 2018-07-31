Although the excessive, record-breaking heat may have calmed down since last weekend, high temps in Central Texas continue to be near or over the 100-degree mark.
Even if temperatures aren’t considered “dangerously hot” anymore, experts warn that it’s best to continue taking the extreme heat seriously.
In Killeen on July 23, high temperatures reached a blazing 111 degrees at the hottest hours of the day — an 8-degree jump from the previous July 23 record set in 1982, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
“As it warms up outside, the body tends to warm up as well,” said Meagan Soltwisch, a certified nurse practitioner at the Greater Killeen Community Clinic. “In a very hot environment, the rate of heat gain is more than the rate of heat loss and the body temperature begins to rise.”
This can quickly result in heat illnesses like heat exhaustion or heat stroke. While it is advisable to stay in air-conditioned environments, it isn’t always possible to completely avoid the heat.
Children especially want to be outdoors during the school free time.
If you must go outside, the U.S. National Weather Service as well as doctors urge residents to seek shade, hydrate regularly and use sun protection.
“Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes before going outdoors and take breaks to reapply sunscreen every two hours or more often if swimming or sweating,” said Jennifer Shu, spokeswoman for the American Academy of Pediatrics. “Take frequent breaks from the outdoors (and) avoid going outside during peak sun hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.”
Children are especially at risk since they tend to overheat faster.
“Children can get overheated three to five times faster than adults can,” said Heather Michelle Felton, a pediatrician with the American Academy of Pediatrics. “They should always have water available to them and never be thirsty.”
However, this rule does not apply to infants.
“Babies younger than 6 months … only ever take breastmilk or formula, they don’t need extra water,” Felton said.
Warning signs of heat exhaustion include nausea, dizziness, headache, fatigue, thirst and heavy sweating. Heat exhaustion can quickly develop into heat stroke. Symptoms of heat stroke are hot, dry skin, confusion, loss of consciousness, seizures and a very high body temperature.
“Anybody who is starting to feel nauseous, throwing up and definitely everybody who stops sweating or feels cool and clammy has to go to the hospital immediately,” Felton said.
These warnings also apply for water activities like pools and splash pads.
“Children are constantly covered with water while using a splash pad or pool; however, (they) still run the risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke if not properly hydrated or cooling off well,” Soltwisch said.
Parents should monitor outside temperatures and their children’s behavior to decide when it’s time to take a break or go home to cool off.
Some people, however, don’t have the luxury to live in a house with working air-conditioning.
“It is best that families who live in environments without working air conditioning get creative,” Soltwisch said.
Box fans and adjusting ceiling fans to run counterclockwise can help cool down rooms. Frequent cool baths, showers and cold compresses are also recommended.
“Slow down and reduce strenuous activity … and spend more time in air-conditioned places,” Soltwisch said.
Public places like local libraries, restaurants or the mall often offer a kid-friendly, cool environment. But living in extreme heat without working air-conditioning is very dangerous.
“Especially younger children shouldn’t be without air conditioning when it’s really hot outside,” Felton said. “There are programs to provide such things … Talk to your doctor to get a medical assumption or a note to either have the electricity turned back on or to work with a landlord to help to provide an AC.”
