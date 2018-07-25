Zach Dietze may be a relative newcomer to his position of CEO of Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, having only been in the position for about a year and a half, but he is passionate about the role he has taken on.
Dietze does not like to talk about himself, preferring instead to focus on his work, and the hospital, so personal information is sparse. He grew up in Round Rock, and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of Texas at Austin.
From there, he went to Trinity University in San Antonio, where he earned his master of healthcare administration degree. It was this he said that had the most impact on him, educationally.
“The experience and education at Trinity has been instrumental in the development of me as a leader and really supported the growth of my career along the way,” Dietze said.
Came to Heights in 2012
Dietze worked for a time as program manager for ACO Development at Harris Health System in Houston before coming to Harker Heights to work at Seton as an assistant administrator under Matt Maxdale in 2012. He was named CEO of Seton in February 2017.
“I had an incredibly valuable time and incredible experiences in those roles that I had in the Houston area,” he said. “I learned a lot, got to participate in a lot of health care-related ventures, and got a really good, kind of well-rounded start to my career before I made the decision to come to Harker Heights. ... It’s a combination of hard work and a little bit of good luck.”
Dietze is also quick to give credit where credit is due.
“We are blessed here to have an incredible medical staff and we’ve got an incredible group of leaders both at the executive level and throughout our hospital; it’s a privilege to work with them and to serve them and to lead them on a daily basis,” he said.
‘Servant leadership’
As to leading, he describes his leadership style as that of “servant leadership” — in which one puts the needs of others first and helps people develop so they can perform at their highest levels. He credits his predecessor with this leadership philosophy.
“Especially in a small community hospital, you have to be accessible. ... I’m here to help,” he said. “My job is to help people work through their challenges.”
Dietze seems to love the challenges.
“In terms of a hospital administrator job” he said, “you’ve got to be comfortable, if not thrive, on the unpredictability of the hospital.”
With the unpredictability comes then the question of how he plans his day. However, he simply can’t plan every day. There are many meetings, which are scheduled, but there are also any number of unscheduled things that crop up that require his attention.
Makes rounds
However, Dietze said there is time that he makes a point to block off every day, and that is to make rounds.
“I’ve got a certain time blocked on my calendar every day to round throughout the facility, to round on patients, to round on our associates, to round on our medical staff,” he said. “Because if you’re not out interacting with those that are taking care of patients or supporting those that do, or interacting with the patients themselves, you’re certainly not going to have a real-time perception and understanding of what exactly is going on. And I want to know in real-time what we can do to be better, or what the challenges are that need some help working through.”
Dietze knows that all of this makes for some very long days. But he has wife Ashley, and son Henry, to help him achieve a life balance. “You have to have your priorities. I do spend a lot of time here at the hospital, but aside from that, my priority is my family.”
He considers his family one of his personal highlights. “Marrying my wife and us having our son has been an incredible, life-changing experience, and something I really enjoy,” he said.
As for what’s next for him, he said that right now, he just wants to focus on Seton.
“At some point in the future, if there is another need or opportunity out there, we’ll see at that time, but right now, I really can’t imagine what that would be,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.