1. Yes. The uproar over separating immigrant families is likely to carry over into the fall.

2. Yes. If Congress can’t come up with a workable immigration plan, it’ll be an issue.

3. No. It’s a long way to November, and the issue will lose traction with voters by then.

4. No. If the economy remains strong, voters won’t be focused on immigration.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to say what issues will move to the forefront by this fall.

