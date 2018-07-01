Seton Medical Center Harker Heights received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR ACTION Registry Silver Performance Achievement Award for 2018.
Seton is one of only 95 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.
The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients and signifies that the hospital reached an aggressive goal of treating these patients to standard levels of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations, according to a news release.
To receive the ACTION Registry Silver Performance Achievement Award, Seton demonstrated sustained achievement in the ACTION Registry for four consecutive quarters and performed at the top level of standards for specific performance measures, the release stated.
Full participation in the registry engages hospitals in a robust quality improvement process using data to drive improvements in adherence to guideline recommendations and overall quality of care provided to heart attack patients.
“As a Silver Performance Award recipient, Seton Medical Center Harker Heights has shown it is a leader in implementing standards of care and protocols for its patients,” said Dr. Deepak L. Bhatt, chairman, ACTION Registry, said in the release. “By meeting the requirements set forth in the registry and establishing a culture of providing guideline-recommended therapy, Seton Medical Center Harker Heights is saving lives and improving outcomes of heart attack patients.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated over 700,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. A heart attack occurs when a blood clot in a coronary artery partially or completely blocks blood flow to the heart muscle.
Treatment guidelines include administering aspirin upon arrival and discharge, timely restoration of blood flow to the blocked artery, smoking cessation counseling and cardiac rehabilitation, among others.
“Each one of the associates who work within the Seton Medical Center Harker Heights Heart and Vascular Center team brings a specific skill set to the table,” said Mitchell Simons, director of the Heart and Vascular Center at Seton.
“It’s those skills, coupled with the dedication to our patients and our physicians that make the team a success. This award is confirmation of that hard work and dedication to the community we serve,” Simons said.
