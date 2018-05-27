May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month and, as summer continues to approach, paying attention to the health of your skin becomes even more important.
Skin cancer is the most commonly diagnosed form of cancer in the U.S., as one in five people develop the disease by the age of 70.
Skin cancer diagnoses actually outweigh all other cancer diagnoses combined, according to a news release from The Skin Cancer Foundation.
Reducing your risk
Luckily, with sun exposure being the highest risk factor to developing skin cancer, it is a highly preventable disease when recommendations of limiting the skin’s exposure to the sun are followed.
There are a few easy tips to follow to reduce skin cancer risk, as directed by The Skin Cancer Foundation.
Staying in shaded areas when the sun is strongest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. will limit exposure to the most damaging ultraviolet rays emitted during this time.
Making sure not to get a sunburn, avoiding tanning booths, covering up with protective clothing, using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher at least 30 minutes before sun exposure, and keeping children and newborns out of the sun will all help to limit exposure and the chance to develop cancer.
Thorough self-examinations of the skin should be conducted at least every month, as recommended by The Skin Cancer Foundation, to take note of any new moles or warning signs of early skin cancer that should be further examined by a physician.
Should warning signs or concerning changes to moles occur, there are a few places in the area that can diagnose and treat skin cancer.
Epiphany Dermatology, on the Metroplex Adventist Hospital Campus at 2405 S. Clear Creek Road in Killeen, is a full-service dermatology practice that can screen for, diagnose and treat skin cancer. On-site skin cancer removal surgery is also available.
The Vasicek Cancer Treatment Center, part of the Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, also treats and diagnoses different kinds of skin cancers.
The center hosts a few preventive and screening events throughout the year to help educate the community.
Bell County’s 18.7 percent incident rate of melanoma skin cancer is higher than the state’s rate at 13.1 percent, according to a 2017 Community Outcomes Summary report prepared by the Vasicek Center.
In May 2017, Vasicek offered a free cancer-screening event with 268 visitors screened, which resulted in 37 carcinomas that were eventually treated, according to the report.
“It’s never too early or too late in life to start protecting your skin from sun damage,” said Dr. Deborah S. Sarnoff, president of The Skin Cancer Foundation in a news release. “Even after a lifetime of sun exposure, older people can stop further damage to their skin by making sun protection a priority.”
For more information about skin cancer and preventive techniques, go to skincancer.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.