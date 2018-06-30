A concert Sunday in Killeen will be among the first of the Independence Day celebrations in the area.
The Heights Concert Band will host a Patriotic Celebration from 2 to 3 p.m. July 1 at Killeen High School, 500 N. 38th St., Killeen.
This free concert will include live versions of classics like “Stars and Stripes” and “God Bless America,” and a performance by euphonium soloist and composer Ken Wood. No tickets are necessary for this free afternoon concert.
Belton also has a patriotic concert today. The 47th annual God and Country Concert will take place 3 p.m. July 1 at First Baptist Church, 506 N. Main St. in Belton.
Music will be provided by the combined choirs from the First Baptist Churches of Temple, Belton and Salado and Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church. The choir will be accompanied by the First Baptist Belton Orchestra.
Here are some area options for the holiday on Wednesday:
Fort Hood
The Independence Day Celebration will be from 4 to 10 p.m. July 4 at Fort Hood Stadium. The event will feature live music, food and beverage vendors, family fun and fireworks. Gates will open at 4 p.m. There will be children’s activities, performances by artists such as Phillip Phillips. There are also H-E-B cart races, working dog demos and patriotic salutes. The event will culminate with a fireworks display from 9:30 to 10 p.m.
Members of the general public in privately owned vehicles must enter and exit the event through the left visitors’ lane of the Clear Creek Gate or obtain a pass from the Marvin Leath Visitors Center. Drivers and passengers 18 and older must have a valid photo ID.
A priority parking area will be open to all DoD card holders as well as a general public parking area open to all. Both parking sites will be at the stadium and will be first come, first served.
For more information, visit https://hood.armymwr.com/calendar/event/independence-day-celebration/2350914/28584.
Central Texas College will not be hosting an event for the Fourth of July this year due to the closure of the planetarium for renovations, but the public is invited to watch the Fort Hood fireworks display from the campus grounds.
Copperas Cove
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577 and Auxiliary will host the Annual Bell Ringing, beginning with a ceremony at 10 a.m. July 4 at 1506 Veterans Ave., Copperas Cove. There will be brisket and chicken served at 1 p.m. The event is open to the public.
For more information, contact VFW Post 8577 Jr. Vice Commander Lisa Hunter at 512-277-0034.
Robertson Avenue Baptist Church will host their third Annual Picnic on the Grounds event from noon to 4 p.m. July 4 at 305 East Robertson Avenue. There will be food, games, a bounce house and a chili cook-off. This event is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact 254-368-2530.
Belton
The Rodeo Belton Fourth of July Parade will begin at 10 a.m. July 4. The parade, featuring floats, bands, decorated bicycles, classic cars and rodeo riders, will travel down Main Street to Central Avenue, then onto Birdwell Street and Second Street.
The 94th Annual PRCA Rodeo Fourth of July Celebration will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 4 at Yettie Polk Park on South Davis Street in Belton. The event will offer live music, shopping, food and children’s entertainment.
A Rodeo Round-Up and Fireworks free concert, featuring a performance by Cory Morrow, will be from 7 to 9 p.m. July 4 at Schoepf’s Old Time Pit Barbecue, 702 East Central Avenue, Belton. Fireworks will follow the concert.
Temple
The Fourth of July All American Family Fun Fest will be from 4 to 10:30 p.m. July 4 at Miller Park, 1919 North First Street, Temple. The free event will feature live music by bands such as the West Travis Band, craft and food vendors, children’s activities and a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.
For more information, visit https://www.ci.temple.tx.us/199/Fourth-of-July-Fun-Fest
Lampasas
Lampasas Radio Fourth of July Celebration will be from 7 to 9 p.m. July 4 at 505 N. Key Ave., Lampasas. The event is $5 per person and $4 per person with the Spring Ho badge. The celebration will feature music by artist Jason Roberts and other local musicians beginning at 7 p.m.
SALADO
The Salado Historical Society will hold its annual free “potluck picnic” in the Salado High School auditorium, 1880 Williams Drive, Salado, beginning at noon on Wednesday, July 4, according to Hulda Horton.
Gary Gosney, veteran and Temple veterinarian, will be the key-note speaker and the Salado Community Chorus will provide patriotic music.
Fried chicken, drinks, and paper goods will be provided by the historical society. Guests are invited to bring side dishes and/or desserts to share.
For information call Sandi Wicker at 254-760-9655.
Closings
Residents should be aware of several city office closures in the area and changes to waste disposal schedules in light of the holiday.
Killeen
City offices will be closed July 4 but emergency services and garbage collection will operate without interruption.
Killeen Independent School District will be closed June 29 through July 8.
Copperas Cove
All city facilities will be closed July 4, including the solid waste transfer station. Commercial trash will be collected on the regularly scheduled day, with the exception of July 4. Areas 3 and 4 trash collection will be July 3, areas 5&6 will be July 5 and areas 7&8 will be July 6.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights City Hall will be closed July 4 but resume normal business hours on July 5.
Trash services will run one day late after the holiday through July 7.
Belton
All city offices will be closed July 4. Waste disposal will not be disrupted.
Lampasas
City offices and the Lampasas Public Library will be closed July 4. Waste pickup that is typically on Wednesdays will take place the following day.
