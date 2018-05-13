BELTON — Strong musical progression was on full melodic display recently at the Bell County Expo Center during the Killeen Independent School District Fine Arts Orchestra “String Fling” that celebrated the program’s most accomplished year ever.
More than 420 fifth- through 12th-grade musicians played in beginning, intermediate and high school combined orchestras before ending with a grand finale with all performing together at the April 30 event.
Students represented Eastern Hills, Liberty Hill and Union Grove middle schools and Harker Heights High School. They played a combination of Disney favorites titled “An Evening with the Mouse,” with pieces ranging from the 1889 “Sleeping Beauty” to the 2013 “Frozen.”
In addition to working in their individual school orchestras, the groups gathered for about five hours April 30 at the Expo Center to work with orchestras from other schools and directors from KISD secondary campuses, Fine Arts Director Karen Herrera said.
“We have amazing students,” said Superintendent John Craft, “and we see amazing progression in individual students and in the orchestra program as a whole.”
He praised students for working hard to hone their musical craft while keeping up with academic work.
With each orchestra group, master of ceremonies Richard Vail, an Eastern Hills teacher, directed solo and ensemble contest winners and members of the All-Region Middle School Orchestra to stand.
One student in particular, Union Grove Middle School eighth-grader Grace Koh, received special praise. She earned, for the third year in a row the title of Region 8 Concert Mistress, the top violinist in the region.
“That is very unusual,” said Union Grove orchestra teacher Elizabeth Magee, praising the celebrated violinist for her devotion to her music.
Koh was the top violinist in a region that covers the Waco, Bryan-College Station and Killeen areas three straight years.
“I felt really surprised and humbled,” the soft-spoken student said of being honored following the performance. “I enjoy it because this is a way I can make people happy and share my music.”
She started playing violin in third grade and practices daily.
This year, 19 Harker Heights High School orchestra students won spots in the All-Region Orchestra, 44 earned first division ratings in solo and ensemble contest and 25 qualified to compete at the state solo and ensemble contest.
In UIL concert and sight-reading competitions, for the first time in KISD, four orchestra groups from Heights High participated. Varsity and junior varsity orchestras earned first division in concert and sight-reading and sub nonvarsity earned first division in sight-reading. The varsity orchestra’s Sweepstakes was its third in a row.
Those awards, Vail said, make this year the best in UIL orchestra history in KISD. “These remarkable scores are the result of hard work, attention to quality daily instruction and rehearsal and the talent of our students,” he said.
