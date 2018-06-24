Nilka Evans is one of the instructors at Central Texas College’s College for Kids, a summer program designed to keep kids learning and exploring new interests during their annual school vacation.
During a science class last week, Evans displayed classroom management skills as she easily kept a room full of kids ranging from preschool age to entering the sixth grade.
She was calm, gentle, kind and firm as she directed the youngsters through a pair of scientific experiments involving such things as baking soda, balloons, vinegar, food coloring, plates, bowls, spoons, and eye droppers.
“Eyes on me,” she said. “All eyes on me. You may keep your balloon, but if you don’t follow instructions, I will take your balloon away.
“Now, you may clean up,” as row by row, the kids walked in order to a trash can at the front of the classroom to deposit their used materials.
A middle school Spanish teacher in Killeen during the regular school year, Evans teaches a variety of different classes during CTC’s summer program. She has done it for eight years, and since she currently is also studying for a doctorate in international business, there is no such thing as time off for a little rest and relaxation before next school year kicks off in August.
“I have no life,” Evans said, laughing. “I actually am in school myself, so I have one week off, but other than that, I work all summer. I want to teach at the collegiate level one day.”
College for Kids got started this month, but a variety of classes remain including:
Group beginning guitar (ages 8-14): from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays, through July 26. Cost is $85.
Grilling essentials for kids (ages 8-17): from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 11 and Aug. 1. Cost is $75.
For more information, go to www.ctcd.edu.ce, or call CTC’s Continuing Education department at 254-526-1586.
