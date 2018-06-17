The KISD Career Center is the Community Partner of the Year for the Fort Hood Area Lemonade Day effort.
During a weekend one-stop shop April 14 at the Career Center, students and family members took advantage of the chance to pick up tips to advertise and build their businesses.
Participants wrote public-service announcements to air on the school district’s MY 95.1 FM radio station and created promotional material with the help of high school students.
Central Texas College culinary arts students demonstrated the tools and ingredients needed to make lemonade.
Career Center students also built two lemonade stands, which went to students during the one-stop shop activity.
Lemonade Day Project Director Samantha Ricciardi delivered the community partner award to the Career Center on May 30 and praised the group effort to merge student learning with the day of lemonade sales.
“The KISD Career Center fully embraced the one-stop shop to support our young entrepreneurs,” said KISD Education Foundation Director Joyce Hodson, who was part of the Lemonade Day planning effort.
“This is a prime example of how the Career Center provides hands-on experience to prepare students for success,” she said.
About 3,000 family members took part in the ninth annual Lemonade Day in the Fort Hood area May 5-6.
