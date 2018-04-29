The time and the work are appreciated, but it’s the heart of a volunteer that is the most precious.
The Killeen Independent School District offered up thanks April 18 to its myriad of volunteers, from PTA parents to Fort Hood adopt-a-school soldiers, retired teachers, grandparents and community partners.
Following a catered lunch at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, school district leaders handed out awards to selected outstanding volunteers and to the schools that logged the most hours in their volunteer programs.
Brenda Smith, KISD parenting and intervention specialist, said volunteers continue to make a lasting difference in classrooms and during special campus events. Awards were based on hours reported from the first day of school through March 31.
The Stellar Award, an honor that goes beyond the current year and considers other volunteer efforts, went to Juanita Kelly. She has logged 943 hours of volunteer service this year.
She began volunteering 10 years ago at Saegert Elementary School, where her grandchild was enrolled. It was Veronica Allen, the school’s parent liaison, who recruited her to help with the early literacy program there.
Today, Kelly has seven grandchildren from kindergarten through 12th grade and she volunteers at Douse, Haynes and Saegert elementary schools, as well as Florence schools, where some of her grandchildren attend.
“I just love doing it,” she said Wednesday after receiving the honor. “Whatever a teacher needs, I help with the project.” She works at the schools, at the KISD media center and takes a lot of school projects home with her.
Saegert Elementary School also logged the most volunteer hours of any elementary school, with 5,126 reported hours. Principal Eli Lopez said the regular presence of volunteers, from an active Fort Hood adopt-a-school unit to active parents and grandparents like Kelly make a huge difference.
“It solidifies our community relationships,” Lopez said. “The kids enjoy the support.” She pointed out the large volunteer effort from dads called the Watch Dogs. “It’s good our volunteers feel comfortable to come in and that they feel appreciated and come back.”
The campus with the most recorded volunteer hours is Harker Heights High School with 6,606 hours.
“We have great partners outside the classroom,” said Kayren McCarty, Harker Heights High School student activities coordinator. “It is a community effort to meet the needs of students. Volunteers take some stress off of teachers.”
She and Principal Larry Brazzil said the public is probably unaware of the amount of work that goes into providing large programs like band, choir and orchestra from chaperoning trips to filing information and running fundraisers.
The top middle school is Union Grove Middle School with 1,554 hours and top special campus is Pathways Academic Campus with 50 hours.
The Fort Hood adopt-a-school Unit of the Year is the 1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade with 196 hours at Haynes Elementary School.
Among individual volunteer awards, Brittany Embrick logged the most time at 846 hours at Reeces Creek Elementary School.
The top military volunteer is Lt. Eleanor Parks, with 54 hours at Trimmier Elementary School beyond the adopt-a-school unit amount. The top senior volunteer, Pamela Humphreys, recorded 178 hours at Reeces Creek.
Illustrating the volume of volunteer hours contributed, Smith presented an oversize check made out for $1,592,514, reflecting the wage of the average volunteer based on a Points of Light Foundation estimate. It showed 9,379 volunteers reported 67,825 hours of service.
