BELTON — A choral festival featuring more than 600 young voices showcased a variety of music at the Bell County Expo Center recently, providing students from 18 Killeen Independent School District elementary schools a rich experience of choral performance.
In the Killeen ISD Fine Arts Department’s annual Choral Festival, third- through fifth-graders sang in three large groups, called clusters, representing the geographic north, south and Fort Hood area of the sprawling school district.
Fine Arts Director Karen Herrera told the large crowd of family members and other guests at the April 26 event that the young singers spent about five hours together at the Expo Center rehearsing music with choir directors from Ellison High School and Eastern Hills Middle School.
The experience, she said, was the first time for many elementary-age students to work with multiple-part, choral style music.
“We hope this experience will light a fire and ignite a passion for singing,” Herrera said.
Each of the three cluster choirs performed five pieces of music and the event ended with the whole group of about 620 students performing with the fine arts director conducting.
The overall program, called “Long Live Music,” combined a variety of spiritually-based music, songs from other cultures like the African-themed “Dansi na Kuimba” and patriotic pieces like “Thank You, Soldiers” and “Of Thee I Sing, America.”
The program began with the North Cluster including Brookhaven, Cavazos, East Ward, Hay Branch, Peebles, Pershing Park and West Ward led by Ellison High School Assistant Choir Director Deborah Barrick.
The Fort Hood Cluster included Clarke, Clear Creek, Hobby, Maxdale, Meadows, Montague Village and Venable Village led by Eastern Hills Middle School Choir Director Ashley Haight.
The South Cluster included Cedar Valley, Douse, Saegert and Timber Ridge led by Ellison High School Choir Director Amy Triggs.
The school district’s fine arts department presents the cluster choir concert on a two-year rotation to include all 32 KISD elementary schools.
The choral festival will air on KISD-TV Channel 17 later in May.
Orchesta String Fling
On Monday, the school district’s annual String Fling concert featuring the middle school and high school orchestras was held at the Bell County Expo Center.
Summer musical
The annual KISD Summer Musical, “Mary Poppins Jr.” is set for June 26-27 at Shoemaker High School with shows at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Adult tickets are $5, tickets for children 3 to 17 are $1 and all show passes are $15. Tickets are available through the KISD Treasury Department, KISD Fine Arts and at the door.
