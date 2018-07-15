Carefully assembling pieces step by step, work partners Gabriel Vesperas and Alexander Fuentes put the finishing touches on their mechanical monkey last week at Central Texas College, but for a while, the plastic robot failed to cooperate.
“I know what we did,” Vesperas said, as the boys examined what went wrong with their creation. “I put the long one over here — not touching that.”
The newfound 10-year-old friends were participating in the third session of “We Do Robotics 2018” at CTC’s College for Kids, an annual summer program offered by the college’s Continuing Education department.
Beginning in June and continuing much of the summer, kids ranging from 3 years old to high-school age attend a variety of classes, including performing arts, life skills, arts and crafts, languages, cooking, physical fitness, science, and other activities designed for a mix of fun and hands-on learning.
On this day, instructor Susan Owens and her daughter, Vallie Owens Dong, were teaching elementary robotics to a group of 19 boys and girls from throughout the Killeen area.
As the youngsters huddled in a big circle on the classroom floor, Owens reviewed a pair of previous lessons, and explained what was to come next.
Terms like inertia, ratio, levers, crown gear, and spur gear were discussed, before the group broke into partners at two long rows of work stations, which featured laptop computers and Lego robot kits.
“Lego puts together a program to teach pre-engineering classes,” Owens explained, as the kids set to work. “The whole idea is to use something manipulative that they can handle … and then to put with it the scientific terminology, how things work together, and what they can produce.
“What they’re doing is actually building a robot. It has a programming feature built in, so they get to put together their own sequence and see what all they can direct the robot to do. In doing that, they have to try different things — different size levers, different gears.
“They’re also filling out an engineering notebook as they go along, so they can learn the terminology.
“It tells them step by step how to build, and then they start doing the programming element — forward, backward, up, down, reverse, stop. They can even put sound to it.
“They do all of that, then they try it on their robot, and if it doesn’t work, they have to go through the trouble-shooting and figure out what they did wrong, and what they need to do different.”
Excited conversation filled the air as partners busily worked, following a series of diagrams on the laptop screens, putting the robotic monkeys together and watching them drum long arms up and down on top of overturned Dixie cups.
In the back of the room, Vesperas and Fuentes were running into a brick wall of sorts with their contraption.
In spite of their best efforts, there appeared to be one leftover piece that had nowhere to go, and the thing wouldn’t move.
The boys clicked backward through the steps, re-examined their project, and with a little assistance, finally figured out their misstep.
“Take off his head,” Vesperas advised, as Fuentes rearranged various pieces of the construction.
“Remember how this goes back on,” Fuentes said.
“I was right before,” Vesperas said, watching his partner carefully.
“No, we were both wrong,” Fuentes countered, replacing pieces and moving the motor slightly forward. “Boom — there we go.”
Sure enough, with the flip of a switch, the boys’ motorized monkey was in motion, and all was well.
As the two instructors and several assistants moved around the room, providing extra hands and helpful hints, Owens said this year’s robotics classes are going great, and will continue to advance in complexity.
“This group has been super. These students are so much smarter than I was at their age,” she said, laughing.
For more information on such classes as group beginning guitar classes, public speaking, job interviewing and introduction to resumes/applications, grilling essentials for summer cookouts, forensic science techniques, introduction to computer programming, babysitter training, rocket science, jewelry making, robotics and more, go to www.ctcd.edu.ce or call the CTC Continuing Education office at 254-526-1586.
