In honor of a culture that embraces song and dance and overcomes adversity, Manor Middle School celebrated Cinco de Mayo recently.
The school’s two-year-old Multicultural Club showed off a Mexican dance May 4 with the help of a local mariachi performance and instructor and provided poetry and explanation of the historic observation.
“I liked it,” said eighth-grader Yadira Alvarado, president of the school’s Multicultural Club. “I like that we are including Mexican culture and taking the time for this.”
The club of about 20 students meets weekly after school to discuss various cultural traditions, taste food from various countries and plan activities.
Spanish teacher Crisanta Tidwell joined her students in explaining Cinco de Mayo, an observance that recalls the May 5, 1862, battle between Mexico and the invading French.
Under Napolean III’s command, the French forces anticipated an easy victory, but the Mexican forces withstood the invading force in the city of Puebla.
Celebration of the win of La Batalla de Puebla is most active in the city of Puebla, Mexico, on May 5.
In the United States, Tidwell said, the day has become a time to recognize the rich Mexican culture.
Multicultural club students were excited to share the culture.
“I was nervous at first, but when the cheering started, I felt more included,” Alvarado said. “I hope they learned about what Mexicans do as traditions.”
Club members performed the La Raspa dance with bright, colorful, full dresses and the Jalisco dance that included male students using blunted machetes as percussion pieces.
Speaking to the school assembly following the dances and poetry, the Spanish teacher pointed out that the Cinco de Mayo history is a reminder of the character of the Mexican troops that overcame adversity.
Manor Principal Jennifer Washington said she calls her school “Manor Nation” in recognition of its diverse ethnicity.
The school held a Black History Month celebration in February.
