FORT HOOD — More than a 1,000 military spouses celebrated Military Spouse Appreciation Day at Club Hood on Friday.
H-E-B and Fort Hood Family and MWR treated participating spouses to a day full of relaxation, fun and free goodies to show their support.
“There was no better way … than coming out to Fort Hood and saying thank you to all our outstanding military spouses, who are really the force behind the force,” said Leslie Sweets, director of public affairs for H-E-B.
Many spouses were surprised by the size and extent of the event.
“It is fantastic,” said military spouse Karra Snyder. “They did a really great job. Being a military spouse is so hard, but it feels great to be appreciated.”
Read more about the event in May 16 Fort Hood Herald.
