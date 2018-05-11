Best Bets
The 38th annual Rabbit Fest will kick off from 4 to 10 p.m. May 17 at Copperas Cove City Park. The event will be at the same time May 18, and continue through the weekend from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. May 19-20. The family friendly weekend will feature food and craft vendors, carnival rides, live entertainment, a car show and much more. There will also be a Rabbit Fest parade on the morning of May 19. Call 254-547-7571 for more information or go to www.rabbitfest.com
The Celebrate Killeen Festival and Rodeo will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 17 at the Killeen Events Center and Rodeo Grounds, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen. The event will also be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 18 and continue throughout the day from noon to 6 p.m. May 19. The festivities will include a carnival, children’s activities, vendors, food trucks, performances and live entertainment. Each day of the festival will also offer free admission to specific attendees with valid identification. Admission for all active-duty, Reserve, and Guard members, as well as their dependents, is free May 17, along with a complimentary barbecue dinner. Entrance is free to all Killeen employees May 18 and all educators of the Killeen Independent School District, Central Texas College, and Texas A&M University-Central Texas staff May 19. Tickets are on sale now at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, First National Bank on Gray Street in Killeen, and Fort Hood National Bank on Warrior Way. Admission is $13 in advance and $15 at the gate for adults; $8 in advance and $10 at the gate for children. For more information, go to rodeokilleen.com and killeentexas.gov/celebrate.
Local Music
Blends Wine Bar will host live music from 8 to 11 p.m. today with Patrick Trahan. For ages 21 and older, $5 cover. The venue will also host Karaoke with Rockin’ Rick from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday. For ages 21 and older, $5 cover. The bar will host a Mother’s Day brunch from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday. $20 cover. For more information, call 254-613-4739. Blends Wine Bar is at 208 N. Penelope St., Belton.
Dirty Harry’s presents live music at 9 p.m. Wednesdays. For ages 21 and older, no cover. Dirty Harry’s is at 206 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Harker Heights (next to King Pin Tattoos). Call 254-680-6557.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host performer Mark Richey from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. today. $8 cover. The venue will also host artist 35 South from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday. $10 cover. The dance hall is at 4984 West Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday, with a DJ until 1:30 a.m. Happy Hour is from 5 to 8 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and May 12. Go to www.bosbarndancehall.com or call 254-939-7131.
Farmers Markets
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday in front of Tractor Supply Company on Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Harker Heights Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights. For more information and a list of vendors, go to www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/index.php/programs-a-events/farmers-market or call 254-953-5493.
Market Days in Belton is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every third Saturday until June. The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June through August. Vendors featuring a variety of baked goods and handmade items will line the streets of downtown. Contact Sandy Bigham at 254-939-5699 or sandy10@hot.rr.com.
Arts & Theater
The Texas Metropolitan Ballet will perform “Sleeping Beauty” and other dances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Arts and Activities Center, 801 N. Fourth St., Killeen. The venue will also host a Mother’s Day Tea and Ballet from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $30, at https://www.texasmetropolitanballet.com/spring-gala-performance. There will also be a limited number of tickets available for a pre-performance tea with special sweet treats followed by a reserved seat for the performance. More information is available at www.texasmetropolitanballet.com or by calling 254-252-4640.
Fall Festival and 5K will host Painting With A Purpose from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Painting With A Twist, 716 Indian Trail, Suite 220, Harker Heights. Proceeds will go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association to help those living with muscle disease live longer and grow stronger. The venue requests absolutely no children or babies. Attendees for this class must be age 18 years and older. Participants are allowed to bring their own alcohol. Tickets are $35 per person at www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/harker-heights/event/1476909/
KZ Frazier Drama will present “Sunday Dinner” on May 19 at Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. General admission is $30 and doors open at 3 pm. The production a about a traditional May 13 dinner that goes awry when family secrets begin to surface will feature a preshow concert, featuring artist Zacardi Cortez. For tickets or more information, go to www.kzfrazierdrama.com.
The Mayborn Museum Complex will present a premier exhibition, “Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” from June 2 to Jan. 6. The exhibit will feature more than 150 artifacts recovered from the ocean floor along with room re-creations and personal stories. The exhibit will be a chronological journey through the ship’s construction, to life on board, to the ill-fated sinking and amazing artifact rescue efforts. There will also be an early viewing of the exhibit, dinner, dancing and entertainment at 5:30 p.m. June 1. Tickets for the event and the exhibit are on sale now at baylor.edu/mayborn. The museum offers free admission from 1 to 5 p.m. the first Sunday of each month and is at 1300 South University Parks Drive in Waco. For information, call 254-710-1104.
The Bell County Museum is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Call 254-933-5243 or go to www.bellcountymuseum.org.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum is hosting a traveling exhibit celebrating the perennial signs of summer: the smell of hot dogs on the grill, the sound of a mower on a Saturday afternoon, pool parties and get-togethers on the patio. The Smithsonian exhibit “Patios, Pools, & the Invention of the American Backyard” explores the historic shift from enjoying the outdoors on the front porch to creating an outdoor living space in the backyard. The traveling exhibition will be on view in Temple through May 26. Through rare photographs, historic drawings and period advertisements, the exhibit explores the midcentury backyard of the 1950s from the rise of the suburbs and tract houses and the beauty of postwar garden design to the birth of the environmental movement. The museum, at 315 W. Avenue B in downtown Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Go to www.templerrhm.org or call 254-298-5172.
Dancing
Join In the Mood Ballroom for dancing at 13 South Main St., in Temple. The venue will host a dance lesson from 7 to 7:45 p.m. today followed by a variety dance from 8 to 11 p.m., featuring music by Karen. The lesson is $10 per person and includes the dance, $7 cover for the dance only. Refreshments will be available for sale and attendees are also allowed to bring their own sealed liquor bottles. There will also be a student ballroom dance club, “Swingin’ into the Tropics Night,” from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, featuring music by Karen. Doors at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 with student identification, $15 without. The venue will be closed Sunday for Mother’s Day. Call 254-773-7088, email Karen.Keith@inthemoodballroom.com or go to inthemoodballroom.com.
Bars, Clubs
Main Street Tejano Club, 201 South Main Street, Temple, has a DJ/live music from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Call 254-541-8329 or go to www.mainstreettejano.club.
Pan American Club, 575 Pan American Drive, Harker Heights, features Tejano, Norteno and Cumbia music. Call 254-690-2882 for more information.
Longhorn Saloon, 2503 South General Bruce Drive, Temple, will host DJ Outlaw from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. today. No cover. For more information call 254-771-1364. The venue will also host a pre-Mother’s Day dance, featuring La Distancia, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday. $10 cover. Call 254-541-8329 for more information.
UFC 224 Fight Night Watch Party will be from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at Backbone NCO Lounge, 37th Street, Building 194, Fort Hood, between Tank Destroyer Boulevard and 761st Tank Battalion Avenue. For ages 18 and older, no cover. The match will feature women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes defending her title against contender Raquel Pennington in the main event . Plus, Vitor Belfort will make the walk to the Octagon for the final time as he faces fellow icon Lyoto “The Dragon” Machida. For more information, contact 254-532-5073.
Family Fun
The Dr. Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute, 300 South Fifth St., Waco, will host the second annual Dr. Pepper Museum Birthday Bonanza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature carnival-style games in the courtyard and music, contests, and prizes in the museum. Birthday cupcakes and soft drinks will be served. The museum will be open normal business hours all day with $2 admission for everyone.
Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 West Avenue B, will host a National Train Day event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Santa Fe Depot. The event is free and will include several train cars open for exploration, crafts in the depot, railroad information booths and giveaways, an Amtrak raffle, a toy train fun zone, a dress-up area for children, handcar and motor car rides. CentraMod will be hosting “12 Hours at Temple” from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Moody Depot next door with model trains and train-watching activities. Due to the construction around the depot, parking will be available in the main parking lot west of the museum, at the market pavilions at South 1st Street and West Avenue C, and at the City Municipal Building.
St. Joseph Catholic School, 2901 East Rancier Ave., Killeen, will host a Mother’s Day breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sjcs-mothers-day-breakfast-benefit-tickets-45526328474
Free guided tours of the Lampasas County Courthouse are offered each Saturday. Tours start at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., except for major holiday weekends. The courthouse is on the downtown square, 501 East Fourth St. Take the Loop 257 exit off of U.S. Highway 190. Contact Linda Moore-Lanning at 512-564-5122 or Jim Rutland at 512-556-5302, during business hours.
For Children
The Cultural Activities Center, 3011 North Third St., Temple, invites all preschoolers to Tot Spot, an art class for children ages 2 to 6 from 10 to 11 a.m. every third Monday. The cost is $5 per child. Any siblings younger than 2 are free. This month’s Tot Spot program will include crafts and books from Golden Books, including “The Little Red Hen,” “Poky Little Puppy,” and “Scuffy the Tugboat.” For more information, go to cacarts.org or call 254-773-9926.
Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood, will offer a free Explore Learning and Playgroup from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Each session is geared toward children under 36 months old, but is open to all age groups. The class is hosted by ACS/FAP New Parent Support Program, a group of nurses and social workers that provide parenting education and support to families with children age 3 years old and younger. Participants must have a valid military ID. For more information, call 254-287-2286.
The Armed Services YMCA Killeen will host Kids’ Night Out from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Harker Heights Wellness Center, 110 Mountain Lion Road. The event is open to children age 6 months to 13 years old. Enrollment is available until noon the day of the event. The event is $15 for members, and $25 for nonmembers, with members receiving priority registration. For more information or to register, go to www.asymca.org/killeenkno18 or call 254-690-YMCA.
Clubs, Meetings
Songsmith will host a Salado chapter meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at the Salado Public Library, 1151 North Main St. Membership is free and meetings will consist of discussion about the craft and business of music, friendly feedback on original songs, as well as guest speakers. Mary Dawson, president of Songsmith, will be at the inaugural meeting to give attendees free autographed copies of her book, “How to Get Somewhere in the Music Business from Nowhere with Nothing.” The Salado chapter will continue to meet on the second Monday of each month at the same time and location. Refreshments will be provided. Songsmith is a Texas-based nonprofit organization with the mission to discover, encourage and connect talented songwriters and musicians in Texas, especially in the Central Texas area. Su Heflin is the meeting coordinator for the Salado chapter. For more information on the group, email songsmithsalado@gmail.com or call 254-947-3427.
The Copperas Cove Bass Club meetings are at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Lil Tex Restaurant in Copperas Cove. Call 254-661-9274.
The Bell County Writers Guild meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 East First St., Belton. Call 254-231-1843.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 147 meets at 11 a.m. every second Saturday at 702 East Avenue E, Killeen. A service officer will be present from 9 a.m. to noon to assist disabled veterans. The chapter’s regular meeting is at 7 p.m. every fourth Monday. For more information, call Edmond D. Jones at 254-699-7236.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 East Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
A monthly free car care class will be hosted on varying days by Kwik Kar of Harker Heights, 408 East Farm-to-Market 2410. The class is geared toward women and young adults and teaches participants practical information about changing a flat tire on the roadside, checking under the hood and preventive maintenance. For more information or to RSVP for the next class, go to kwikkarofharkerheights.com.
Festivals, Events
H-E-B Club Fort Hood will host Military Spouse Appreciation Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. The event will feature complimentary beauty and grooming services along with free samples from more than 25 leading brands. Those interested in participating may register at heb.com/HOOD and must have both military identification as well as base access to attend.
The second annual CenTex Asian Pacific Festival will be from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at Carl Levin Park, 307 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights. The event is in celebration of Asian Pacific Heritage Month and will honor these cultures with live performers, vendors, raffles, and more. Admission is free.
Stagecoach Inn will offer a decadent, Southern spread that features a hot buffet, cold buffet, waffle station and Ribeye Roast station for Mother’s Day. The restaurant will also offer each mom a complimentary flower to make their visit extra special. The buffet will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The price is $40 for adults, $20 for youth age 12 and younger, children age 5 and younger eat free. A beverage menu will be available for additional costs including bloody Marys and mimosas. To make reservations, call 254-947-5111. The Inn is at 416 South Main St., Salado.
St. Joseph Catholic School of Killeen will host a Scholarship Tiger Scramble Golf Tournament on Saturday at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen. Registration is from 7 to 8:45 a.m. and the tournament starts at 9 a.m. The tournament will consist of four-person scrambled teams. The cost is $125 per person, which includes green fees, cart, breakfast and lunch, as well as two drink tickets and a raffle entry. All funds raised during the tournament are for scholarships at St. Joseph Catholic School. Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/sjcs-tiger-golf-scramble-tickets-45436212936 for more information or to purchase tickets.
Veterinary specialists from the Mobile Petcare Clinic of San Antonio will host a Pet Wellness Clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Shangri-Paw, 104 East Veterans Memorial Blvd., Harker Heights. The event will offer a low-cost vaccine clinic, wellness checkups, preventatives for fleas and heartworm, and other veterinary services for a budget cost. Go to http://www.mpcoftexas.com/ for more information.
Rodney Carrington will perform live at the Bell County Expo Center on July 11. Tickets are available at the Bell County Expo box office, www.bellcountyexpo.com or by phone at 512-474-5664.
Planetarium
Several films are now showing at the Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College. Matinee shows are $5 per person, Saturday evening shows are $7 for adults and $6 for children age 12 and younger. Discounts are offered to active-duty military, senior citizens and members. There are also special laser-shows available throughout the week. The planetarium will be closed from June 9 to July 15 for renovations. For show descriptions, a full schedule and ticket prices, go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Have upcoming events to include? Email events@kdhnews.com.
Items run as space is available.
