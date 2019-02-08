Family gatherings are supposed to be happy times, but that does not seem to be the case in the Bobby McMorris play “The UNexpected Guest,” which is coming to Killeen on Sunday for two shows.
McMorris describes the play as a contemporary urban drama, underpinned with humor and moral values.
“It’s a fun-filled event tailored for the whole family,” he said.
Showtimes are 2:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday at the Killeen Arts and Activities Center, 801 N. 4th Street, Building A.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $12 for children under 12. Special prices are available for groups of 10 or more.
Tickets are available for purchase at the following Killeen locations:
Gay’s House of Beauty, 2006 E. Rancier Ave. No. 110, 254-699-6935
*Creative Touch Beauty Salon, 1013 S. Ft Hood St,, 254-526-7671
Tickets may also be purchased via www.bobbymcmorris.com
For more information 210-710-8996.
