The Copperas Cove High School Pride of Winter Guard’s 2018 show “That’s Amore” couldn’t ask for much more this season.
The former state champions captured first place at the Texas Color Guard Circuit Area West Competition at Hendrickson High School after placing in the top three slots at all four regional contests.
The 2018 show features props designed to look like an Italian restaurant with a brick oven and seating for two. The team wears waitress-style dresses with white aprons. Using rifles, sabers and flags, they weave a story of a busy restaurant centered around a couple on a date — played by Pride of Cove Band members, Lorenzo Paez and Nadia Cisneros — who have a bit of a falling out while eating their pizza.
The show was designed and choreographed by directors Nancy Norris and Samantha Manuel and instructor Chrissa Link as well as the students.
“This year, it has been very exciting watching the team improve and grow as performers,” Norris said. “I am very proud of their continued success and I am looking forward to seeing what they can accomplish in the future.”
The team began the year competing in Scholastic A class. Many of the team members returned from last year, bringing maturity and skill to help those new to the team.
Color guards in Scholastic A must display intermediate skills and their overall shows must weave more dance movements with more difficult combinations of flag, rifle and sabre.
Conager Robb has been a member of the Pride of Cove Band for his entire high school career. As a senior, this was his first year as a member of the color guard team.
“It’s been great working with a talented team and supportive directors, which all have attributed to the person I am today,” Robb said.
The CCHS Color Guard year begins each May when auditions are held for eighth-graders and high school students followed by summer camp in early June where members learn and practice fundamentals of spinning and dance movement to begin to join band rehearsals in August to prepare for football season.
