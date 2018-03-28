Rod Man, the winner of “Last Comic Standing Season 8,” will perform multiple shows at the Laugh It Up Comedy Lounge in Killeen April 6 and 7.
The club is located at 874 S. Fort Hood St. Tickets are $20 each along with a two-item minimum purchase per person. Show times are 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on April 6 and 7; and 7 p.m. on April 8.
A native of Georgia, Rod Man, born Rod Thompson, got hooked on comedy at open mic nights at Atlanta’s Uptown Comedy Club. Killeen was on his list of towns to appear since he has performed at other military bases and several family members have also served in the military.
“I’m always excited to be in Texas, and Killeen is a diverse town, so we should have a good marriage,” said Rod Man.
Besides comedy shows, Rod Man’s television appearances include HBO’s “The Bad Boys of Comedy,” Martin Lawrence’s “First Amendment for Starz” and Nick Cannon’s “Wild ‘N Out” for MTV among others. He tours nationwide and currently hosts his own YouTube shows — “Time Out with Rod Man” and “That Good Funny.”
But stand-up is his first love saying he looks for the subtle bits in life for his routines from joking about crosswalks with timers to driving in carpool lanes.
“There’s a lot of funny out there,” he said. “Laughter is medicine and good for your soul, so let’s serve it up.”
For ticket information Go to: laughitupcomedylounge.com or 254-501-4771.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.