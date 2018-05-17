Copperas Cove and Killeen school students and staff are coming together to present a weekend of family entertainment center stage at Vive Les Arts with “Seussical Jr.” which opens Friday and runs through Sunday.
Killeen ISD’s Anna Burrell directs the production with Copperas Cove High School choir teacher Ginger Thompson serving as the musical director with songs the audience is certain to recognize including “Oh, the Thinks You Can Think!,” “Horton Hears a Who,” “It’s Possible” and more. Copperas Cove High teacher Cameron Dinkens is a production assistant keeping track of the scenes in the award-winning musical.
Cove High freshman Parker Reed fulfills the role of the Cat in the Hat. No stranger to the VLA stage, Reed has had leading roles in multiple productions including “Annie,” “Dora’s Pirate Adventure,” “Freckle Face Strawberry” and many Missoula Children’s productions.
“Cat In The Hat is just so eccentric,” Reed said. “It’s just so great that I get to show off any emotion and that I can do whatever I want and it basically goes with the character.”
Burrell said Reed realistically could have had the role of her choosing in the production based on her audition.
“I love Parker Reed. She is super flexible, she’s a great improvisor. Her comedic timing is just insane,” Burrell said. “She walked into her audition and it was, ‘Seriously, what part do you want?’ kind of deal.”
As the Cat in the Hat, Reed narrates the story of Horton the Elephant, a favorite Dr. Seuss character, who discovers tiny people calling themselves the Whos on a speck of dust and must protect them. He must also protect an egg left behind by Mayzie LaBird, another memorable Dr. Seuss character. The different story lines are favorite Dr. Seuss classics.
Although the cast is made up largely of children, Thompson said the production is top-notch.
“Even though it’s a junior or a children’s musical, it’s … quality. It’s as good as an adult production,” Thompson said. “I think it’s going to surprise and be a good experience for everybody.”
If you go:
“Seussical Jr.” opens Friday and runs through Sunday at Vive Les Arts. Show times are 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Ticket prices range from $10 to $14 with a military discount available.
Location: Vive Les Arts Theatre, 3401 S. WS Young Drive, Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.