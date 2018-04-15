Hungry, Hungry Hippos is not just a board game anymore.
The students of Crossroads High School and the soldiers with the 3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, proved that when they turned Hungry, Hungry Hippos into a team-building and problem-solving activity in the school’s gymnasium.
The students divided themselves up into teams and, by using laundry baskets, scooters and multicolored plastic balls, students and soldiers had to work together to create a strategy for getting the most points, at one point per ball, into their safe zone areas.
Teams had to problem-solve a variety of issues: Who fits the scooter? Who is strong enough to push the person on the scooter? How does a player get to the balls without causing a breeze to move the balls out of reach?
Moving the person grabbing the balls before the balls were secure meant losing all the points as the balls scattered across the floor.
Communication development was also critical to team success. After each match, the teams collaborated to analyze the different methods for success, making adjustments along the way.
The unit brought six soldiers who were mostly younger than 25.
Because they were also recent high school graduates, the soldiers were able to relate and connect with Crossroads High students.
They took time after the game to speak with the students about what to expect after graduation, as well as the importance of immediate and long-term future planning.
Next, the soldiers outlined the details of their individual roles in the armed forces.
Many of the soldiers were working in exciting jobs while others were still training for a career in the Army.
Finally, the soldiers discussed the crucial role education plays in their futures, as well as the many educational benefits the military provides.
“Crossroads has always been focused on the growth and development of the whole student. Part of the curriculum for that goal involves creating a foundation in citizenship and culture,” teacher Mandi Stai said. “We are very proud of our relationship with the 3rd Engineer Battalion and grateful for the role that they play in working toward these goals.”
