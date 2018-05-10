Tickets are still available for a local League of United Latin American Citizens gala in Killeen this weekend.
LULAC Herencia Council 429 will host its “My Heritage, My Legacy” Grand Gala and Scholarship Banquet May 12 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Killen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Dr, Killeen.
Organizers say state LULAC leaders will be at the event, which also acts as a quinceanera — an Hispanic tradition of celebrating a girl’s 15th birthday — for several local girls. The event features dancing and food.
The local LULAC groups will also name it’s annual Lotus Award honoree, which goes to a woman who has made a significant impact on the community in the past year.
Tickets are $30 per person or $300 for a table of 10. For sponsorship and tickets, call Analuisa Carrillo-Tapia at 254-392-0962 and Minerva Cotton at 817-705-5644.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.