This Saturday, the neighborhood letter carrier will not only pick up your mail, but also collect food items to donate to local food banks for the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.
Stamp Out Hunger is a national initiative, in its 26th year, organized by the National Association of Letter Carriers and its local branches to help replenish local food banks and pantries.
To participate in the food drive, customers whose mail is serviced by the United States Postal Service need only to leave non-perishable food items in a bag next to their mailbox on Saturday. The route’s letter carrier will collect the food items when they deliver and pick up the mail close to their regularly scheduled time.
Most USPS locations will participate in collecting bags of food items. Some rural locations may not, however, but any place that is serviced by city delivery will be collecting, said Robert S. Bolen, USPS strategic communications specialist.
The local National Association of Letter Carriers branch will distribute all food items that are collected to food banks and pantries that serve that location’s community.
Last year, over 75 million pounds of food were collected nationally, which fed an estimated 64 million people, according to a USPS press release. Over 1.6 billion pounds of food have been collected over the course of the food drive’s history.
The drive occurs every year on the second Saturday in May, and the timing is important, as most food banks run out of the donations collected during the winter holiday period, according to the Stamp Out Hunger website.
For more information, visit stampouthungerfooddrive.us.
