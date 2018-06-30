GATESVILLE — Coryell Memorial Hospital opened urgent care out of Coryell Medical Clinic Building 1 on Saturday, four days after an explosion at the hospital’s construction site.
Two construction workers died and 14 other suffered serious injuries in the explosion near a natural gas line Tuesday.
The urgent care unit will be open continuously until the emergency room is back open, according to hospital spokeswoman Carly Latham. All that stands in the way of the emergency room reopening, which is expected Sunday, is air conditioning, she added.
Facility recovery is moving faster than anticipated, said Human Resource Director Paula Smithhart, and has been made possible by employee labor and volunteers pitching in.
“The teamwork is phenomenal,” said CEO David Byrom. “I can’t express how phenomenal. We’re in overdrive trying to bring all the systems back.”
Coryell Memorial provided no update on the conditions of the 14 construction workers injured in the explosion, which occurred in a boiler room that was part of new construction at the hospital. A state official confirmed Thursday natural gas was part of the explosion, which is still under investigation.
Latham said the reason there are no updates on the injured workers conditions is because they are located at various hospitals in San Antonio, Austin, Temple and Dallas.
