By Angela Sims
Herald Correspondent
According to an analysis conducted by the RAND Corporation, 2.77 million service members have served on 5.4 million deployments across the world with soldiers from the Army, accounting for the bulk of them since 2001. Deployed personnel were under 30 years old on average, over half were married and about half had children.
But even though deployments are a key aspect in serving the country, they can be disruptive to family life and have effects on children.
One Harker Heights resident and Army wife has created something families can add to their toolkits to help during times of separation.
Chandelle Walker, a self-published author, published “Daddy Left with Mr. Army: A Child’s View of Military Deployment,” on Dec. 12 as a way to help others understand what military children go through during deployments and other times of separation due to the military obligations.
“I wrote the book in hopes of helping military parents, extended families and others understand what these military children go through when their parents deploy,” Walker said. “The (verbiage) in the book might help put into words what children may be thinking.”
Walker, who is originally from Gilbert, Arizona, met her husband who was in the Marine Corps at the time at Camp Pendleton, California, where she was attending an event. She was married to Michael Walker in 2000.
Since their marriage, Michael, an instructor pilot with the 166th Aviation Training Support Brigade out of Fort Hood, has been deployed five times throughout his military career.
During one of his five, yearlong deployments Chandelle conceptualized the idea of writing a book after seeing what her then-3-year-old daughter, Lauryn was going through.
After Michael finished flight school, he went to South Korea from 2005 to 2006 and during that time I was pregnant with my son, Austin who is now 13 years old, Chandelle said.
“While my husband was deployed I noticed my kids wanted the other parent and I could never fill Michael’s shoes exactly the same,” Chandelle said. “Deployments are difficult because you have to fill both roles.”
Through deployment hardships, Chandelle found the inspiration to write her book.
“It was during that deployment that (the words for the book) started flowing so I started typing and typing,” Chandelle said. “And I tweaked it along the way.”
“While my husband was deployed I noticed my kids wanted the other parent and I could never fill Michael’s shoes exactly the same,” Chandelle said. “Deployments are difficult because you have to fill both roles.”
The 30-page book is filled with colored illustrations that mimic the Walker family.
“It is kind of like a family biography without names,” Chandelle said. “My children and husband were excited to see the book and they have been so supportive.”
Additionally, the book is written in rhyme.
“I am a very creative person — I am the one who usually writes fun birthday poems for my friends and family,” Chandelle said. “I think in rhyme.”
And the book has resonated with Harker Heights residents.
“The book was very interesting,” said Harker Heights resident Jenny Wallace, who is also married to a service member. “I wish I would have had this book back when my children were a little younger.”
Wallace, whose husband is currently stationed at Fort Bliss, has three children.
“I read the book with my 12-year-old son, Jacob, and he liked it — he really liked it,” Wallace said. “After we finished reading the book, he was still looking through it.”
Wallace said she could sense and feel Chandelle’s dedication and love for military families and that the book could help parents see through the eyes of children.
Chandelle, who said she considered just printing out one book for her family, decided to share it with the public.
“This book is too cute and too special not to share,” Chandelle said. “Writing and publishing the book was worth the investment to help other families.”
“Every family deals with the hardships of separation in different ways,” Michael said. “I am truly grateful that Chandelle has found a way to convey that resilience to those who might be in need.
Books are available through the Amazon website, Barnes and Noble website and the Archway Publishing website or by emailing kidbooksbychandelle@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.