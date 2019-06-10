Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
A public intoxication was reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday on the 800 block of 46th Street.
An assault by contact was reported at 2:15 a.m Sunday on the 2700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A warrant arrest was made at 11:30 a.m. Sunday on the 2300 block of Traverse Drive.
A terroristic threat was reported at 5:29 p.m. Sunday on the 300 block of Blair Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:30 p.m. Sunday on the 1200 block of Ruiz Drive.
A warrant arrest was made at 10:36 p.m. Sunday on the corner of 53rd Street and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:30 p.m. Sunday on the 1600 block of Eighth Street.
A city ordinance violation was reported at 11:59 p.m. Sunday on East Rancier Avenue.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:42 a.m. Sunday on the 400 block of Crowfoot Drive.
A theft of property was reported at 4:54 a.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Central Texas Expressway.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:04 a.m. Sunday on the 200 block of Veterans Memorial.
A terroristic threat was reported at 12:11 p.m. Sunday on the 200 block of Dove Lane.
An arrest was made at 3:56 p.m. Sunday on the 400 block of Justin Lane.
An arrest was made at 3:46 p.m. Sunday on the 400 block of Indian Trail.
COPPERAS COVE
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 12:17 a.m. Sunday on the 300 block of Cove Terrace.
A theft was reported at 12:51 a.m. Sunday on the 900 block of Kelso Drive.
An accident was reported at 2:06 p.m. Sunday on the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 2:57 p.m. Sunday on the 400 block of Northern Dove Lane.
An arrest was made at 3:05 p.m. Sunday on the 300 block of Joes Road.
An assault by contact with family violence was reported at 3:31 p.m. Sunday on the 400 block of South Seventh Street.
An arrest was made at 8:36 p.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Hackberry Street.
A possession of marijuana under two ounces was reported at 9:18 p.m. Sunday on the 2100 block Urbantke Lane.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 3:20 AM on the 200 block of West Third Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 12:04 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of North Avenue and Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 2:30 p.m. Sunday on the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A theft was reported at 2:43 p.m. Sunday on the 1300 block of East Avenue I.
Forgery was reported at 3:10 p.m. Sunday on the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported 3:26 p.m. Sunday on the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
A missing person was reported at 5:57 p.m. Sunday on the 2000 block of South US Highway 281.
Compiled by Monique Brand| Herald
