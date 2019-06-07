Father’s Day is just around the corner, and Indian Oaks Living Center in Harker Heights wanted to celebrate.
The Indian Living Oaks Center held a Father’s Day event for its residents Friday. The event had a cookout, donated food from Chick-Fil-A and Little Caesars, music, raffles and a car, motorcycle show. This is the first year that it has taken place.
“We do a big event for all the holidays, especially to recognize Mother’s Day. ... With Father’s Day weekend being so busy we picked the weekend before,” said Rhonda Wright, activity director for Indian Oaks.
One of the vehicles in attendance was a Batman-themed 2017 Hyundai Elantra brought by Robert Guillory. The car had a carbon fiber spoiler in the shape of the Batman logo, the hood was covered in a Batman decal, Batman rims and a Batman suit in the trunk. Guillory came to this event because he has ties to senior living centers.
“I was on my way out of H-E-B when they asked me if I could come to the event,” he said. “I said yes because people take pictures of my car, anyways. I don’t mind coming out, my dad was in one of these. So this is kind of a way to give back.”
