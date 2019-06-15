Kechi Okwuchi, an “America’s Got Talent” finalist who survived a plane crash, was the keynote speaker at the Intelligent and Talented Girls Conference at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Friday.
The conference is in its third year. It started as a mentoring program at South Belton Middle School in Belton, but it has become much more, officials said.
This year’s conference, geared toward girls ages 11-17, had presentations on topics such as financial literacy, leadership, mental and emotional health, self-defense and etiquette. The girls also received advice and the life story of Okwuchi, who has had an incredible journey.
“I began as a normal girl dealing with peer pressure, questioning if I should do it because my friends are doing it and choosing not to be a bully,” said Okwuchi.
In December of 2005 she was involved in a plane crash in Nigeria that killed 107 of the 109 passengers. “I received third degree burns on 65% of my body,” she said.
About 100 girls attended Friday’s event.
The mission of IT (Intelligent & Talented) Girls is to create an empowering and positive environment for girls in which they are eAncouraged and taught to dream bigger, think and feel better about themselves, work harder and make smarter choices for their success now and in the future, according to their website. Intelligent and Talented Girls has seven major areas of focus: Self awareness and love, personal development, health and wellness, vocation, service, financial empowerment and diversity. This year’s theme fell under the self awareness and love category. This year’s theme was “Becoming me.”
Okwuchi shared wisdom with the girls in attendance on this year’s theme.
Okwuchi said a big part of “becoming me” for her was being OK with her journey.
“My scars do not define me, my trauma does not define me. It may not always be a visible scar. It could be emotional trauma, mental trauma and some people carry that around, but that does not define you,” Okwuchi said.
