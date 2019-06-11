Black Meg 43 in Copperas Cove has decided to spice things up with a new food challenge.
The challenge is to eat at one sitting, The Stampede, a sandwich that feeds up to six people.
“The Stampede has our famous homemade ‘Meg sauce’ on a 17-inch french loaf with 2 pounds of beef, 7 ounces of cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, six strips of bacon and a habanero pepper mounted on top,” according to Michael Speer, general manager of Black Meg 43 in Copperas Cove.
Speer invented the challenge.
“I have a buddy of mine named Trent, who was actually our first survivor. This man can eat anything, and I told him I was going to create something he can’t eat,” Speer said.
Creating the sandwich took roughly two months, according to Speer. “Me and the owner finally decided on the 17-inch french loaf, but it took me awhile to come up with the name.”
One day, he looked at a piece of metal work depicting horses displayed on a wall. That is when the name, “The Stampede,” came to him.
In order to win the challenge, a person must finish the sandwich and an order of regular fries - and the habanero - in 30 minutes or less. You are allowed to have a drink, but it is not part of the challenge.
A person can’t touch the timer, leave the table, have someone help, hide food, act like a jerk, start crying, throw up or “call out for Mommy.” Breaking any of these rules will disqualify the person.
The sandwich costs about $32 and is free if you beat the challenge. However, you can order the sandwich just to eat without having to do the challenge. It feeds up to six people.
If a person can finish the sandwich within the time limit and not break any of the rules, the winner will receive the sandwich for free, a hat that shows the person beat the challenge and the person’s photo on the Wall of Honor.
“We have had 13 people try the challenge,” Speer said, “and only three people have been successful, so you have to ask yourself, ‘Can you survive The Stampede or will you get run over by the horses?’”
