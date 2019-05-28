The Killeen City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to hire Transmap Corporation — a transportation industry firm based in Columbus, Ohio — to conduct a new assessment of the city’s streets.
According to the city’s ordinance adopted in 2018, a road condition survey should be coordinated every three years. The most recent assessment was approved on April 23, 2013, and finalized in March 2014.
In preparation for conducting the street condition assessment as required, according to Executive Director of Public Works Danielle Singh, city staff reviewed all competency and qualifications for a firm to conduct a street condition assessment to determine the overall condition of the road network and provide a five-year maintenance strategy.
“Transmap is a highly qualified firm and the agreement allows for the most efficient use of available funding to address this item,” Singh said.
Transmap’s previous clients include the City of Evansville, Indiana, and Osceola County, Florida.
The one-time cost of the assessment will be $184,055.71 and funding will come out of the city’s streets consulting account, Singh said.
The assessment will include pavement inspection, collection of traffic signs and pavement markings along with on-site raw data collection, according to the letter of agreement.
Last week during the council workshop, Councilwoman Shirley Fleming asked Singh if sidewalks could be considered in the assessment.
On Tuesday, Singh stated that sidewalks were not allowable on the assessment and an alternative funding source would be considered to focus on the walkways.
Hilary Shine, the city’s executive director of communications, said the contract will go into effect within the next few weeks.
In other matters Tuesday, the council also approved two requests for funding by the city’s public safety departments.
Top brass in the Killeen fire and police departments explained their submissions for funds from the city.
The fire department requested authorization for $73,500 and the police is requesting authorization for payment for maintenance cost of close to $75,000 — both were approved by the council Tuesday. The funding was already in the departments’ current-year budgets, but required final approval from the council because the expenses were more than $50,000. According to the city charter, any funding request over $50,000 must be approved by council.
Fire Chief Brian Brank said the money will go toward replacing personal protective equipment — also called turnout or bunker gear. The gear must be replaced every five years in order to stay in compliance with National Fire Protection Association Chapter 1851.
Police Chief Charles “Chuck” Kimble told the council he is anticipating cost for ongoing HVAC maintenance for the 88,000-square-foot headquarters could rise to $75,000 by the end of the fiscal year.
“The police department has a contract with the with the Brandt Companies, LLC, for maintenance and repair of the HVAC system. Repair work is performed under TASB (Texas Association of School Boards) BuyBoard contract. The contract supports maintenance of the headquarters’ HVAC system, which composes about 103 separate air-conditioning systems. Repairs are performed at an additional cost,” Kimble said.
The current fiscal year repair expenses so far, according to Kimble, is at $28,918.48.
