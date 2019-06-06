The bond between man and “man’s best friend” is often a bond that is unbreakable. This is even true if you meet “man’s best friend” while serving overseas.
Spc. Dakota J. Campbell, who will soon be stationed at Fort Hood, and his crew were having a normal day while stationed in Kuwait filled with obstacles and emotion as they miss their loved ones, according to a news release from Paws of War, an organization that helps soldiers unite with dogs the find while deployed.
Some excitement was added when Campbell and his fellow soldiers in Kuwait saw a puppy being chased through their site by a much larger dog. Campbell and his crew members stepped into action to chase the larger dog away. In doing this the puppy got stuck in a cement barrier. As they saved the dog they realized that they were being saved as well, according to the release. They named the puppy Bucky, and he boosted the morale of the crew. They enjoyed the time they spent with Bucky, but he is in danger of being left in Kuwait, according to Paws of War.
An organization by the name of Paws of War is stepping in to raise the sufficient funds to bring Bucky to the United States. It will cost $6,000 to bring Bucky from Kuwait to New York. More than half of the $6,000 will be going to medical quarantine and transport local. They will also need to pay for carrier, boarding, health certificate, transport to Dubai, transport from mountains to shelter, travel to airport with security, flight and custom agent fees. This $6,000 is just to get Bucky to the United States. It does not include the fees for when he arrives in New York or travel to Texas, according to the organization.
If you would like to donate to help bring Bucky home go to: pawsofwar.org
