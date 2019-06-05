It never fails to bring excitement when a judge on “America’s Got Talent” sends a contestant straight to the live shows by hitting the Golden Buzzer. This time the excitement was more local with Ellison High School graduate Joseph Allen, who grew up in Killeen, receiving the Golden Buzzer.
Joseph Allen was a contestant on Tuesday night’s episode of “America’s Got Talent” — an NBC show where the top winner gets $1 million and their own show in Las Vegas.
Allen performed a hip-hop/R&B song that he specifically wrote for the performance with a mention of Simon Cowell, one of the judges, in a lyric.
Allen said on his Instagram account Tuesday night he was at a Killeen Walmart when it the show was airing. Many have been congratulating Alleen on social media, including the Killeen Independent School District.
“Born and raised in #Killeen, a graduate of Ellison High School, Joseph Allen earned the golden buzzer last night on America’s Got Talent. Congratulations!,” KISD posted on it’s Twitter account.
