A late Thursday afternoon fire has left four families displaced, according to authorities.
Fire and police were called approximately 5:15 p.m. to the 1900 block of Cedarhill Drive after a Killeen police officer reported smoke coming from an apartment.
“The officer was there on location from a different call,” a Killeen Police Department officer told the Herald.
No fatalities were reported and all occupants of the fourplex apartment building made it out safely, police reported.
There was no determination on the cause of fire at presstime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.